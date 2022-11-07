Greenwood city government plans to raise taxes as it tries to cover rising costs and inflation outpacing cost-of-living increases.
City Manager Julie Wilkie presented a draft of the city's 2023 budget Monday at a council workshop. It calls for a 5.8 mill increase, which represents about $300,000 more in tax revenue for the city.
Mills are a unit of measurement used in calculating property taxes. For a $100,000, owner-occupied home in the city, a 5.8 mill increase represents about $23.20 more a year in property taxes.
The draft budget covered a salary restructure for the police and fire departments, along with the public works department. It also covered a 5% cost-of-living increase for employees and raises in other departments that will be evaluated individually. The budget also accounts for cost increases. The state Public Employee Benefit Authority is increasing costs, liability insurance costs are increasing, gas costs more as does machinery and equipment, Wilkie explained.
Inflation is rapidly outpacing the annual cost-of-living increases, Wilkie said. The city is 16% behind inflation over the past decade.
"We have to catch up, and I know it's tough but the way we do it is increasing taxes," Wilkie said.
Council member Johnathan Bass went through each expense, many of which are out of the city's control. The cost-of-living and salary restructures are necessary if they don't want to see employees leave for better pay or department heads struggling to hire new recruits, he said.
"We're very fortunate to have these ARPA funds to help us here," Mayor Brandon Smith said.
Overall, the budget represents $17,838,378 in revenues and $17,835,121 in expenses. The city still has a $520,000 deficit, but Wilkie said the budget is balanced using the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and the city's own fund balance.
In ARPA dollars, the city will have and spend about $4.1 million. Wilkie said she expects the city will end 2023 with about $5 million remaining in ARPA funds, which have to be spent by the end of 2024.
Looking ahead to 2024, Wilkie said the city will likely need another cost-of-living adjustment. She said the city expects further inflation and further insurance cost increases. Some remedies she asked council to consider include a public safety or fire fee, or campaigning again for a Local Option Sales Tax.
Council will discuss the budget further at its next Nov. 28 meeting, when it will also administer the oath of office to those elected in the general election.
