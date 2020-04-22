Greenwood City Council voted to give final approval to a proposed zoning change for a property on the corner of Reynolds Avenue and Grace Street.
The property at 328 Grace St. is about 0.3 acres and was zoned as Neighborhood Commercial/Greenwood Village Overlay.
Neighborhood Commercial zoning is primarily for small retail stores and professional office spaces while the Greenwood Village Overlay keeps the property with the same character and charm of the surrounding neighborhoods according to Greenwood zoning regulations.
Monday night’s vote changed the zoning to R4 — Medium Density Residential.
The Medium Density Residential designation is for land that is used for single-family detached homes on individual lots, according to Greenwood zoning regulations.
The owner of the property wants to potentially place a house on this property, Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said, citing a previous hearing on this ordinance.
It was also clarified in the meeting that the property belongs to the owner of the purple house on the adjoining property.
The vote was 6-0 with one abstention.
Mayor Brandon Smith recused himself during the discussion and vote because he has worked with the property owner previously. Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Miller presided over the discussion.