Outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages in Uptown Greenwood can now be permitted for public and private events.
Greenwood City Council voted 5-2 Monday to approve an ordinance giving Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie the power to grant temporary permits for outdoor events to sell beer or wine in Uptown Greenwood. Council members Linda Edwards and Ronnie Ables voted against the ordinance.
Some rules will apply: Possession of alcohol ends at 11 p.m. and the serving of alcohol is required to stop at least 15 minutes prior to the end of the event. Also, people will not be allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages.
The ordinance also requires the event must be fenced off and signs must be displayed informing participants that alcoholic beverages are prohibited outside of the approved zone. Consumption of alcohol by vendors is prohibited during the event and selling alcohol to someone already intoxicated is also not allowed.
Before the vote, Uptown Manager Lara Hudson spoke in favor of the ordinance.
“The most important benefit is the chance to offer smaller events in various areas of the Uptown district allowing for better social distancing,” Hudson said.
Hudson said events bring additional foot traffic to existing businesses and restaurants. She also said it will create an environment that will make the community feel safe.
The ordinance will also give existing business owners an opportunity to gain more exposure and awareness to their business.
“The updates to this ordinance will also allow businesses to host small events closer to their businesses,” Hudson said.
There were no speakers in opposition to this ordinance during the public hearing.
Another item on the agenda up for public hearing was an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the county.
Council unanimously approved an amendment to this agreement with Greenwood County regarding a Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement with property owners of the shopping center where Kohl’s, Ross Dress for Less and Petsmart are located.
Greenwood County Attorney Elizabeth Taylor told Greenwood County Council in early July that ambiguities existed in the agreement between the county and Cole MT, the property owners.
The amendment resolves whether both parcels of land were included in the original agreement. County council will conduct a public hearing on third reading of this agreement today.
City council also unanimously approved the rezoning of 101 Grace St. from Neighborhood Commercial to Office Professional. Neighborhood Commercial zoning allows for retail-oriented businesses while Office Professional has narrower permitted uses such as single-family detached or service-related business.
Council also heard from two special speakers during the public appearances part of the agenda. First, Greenwood County Litter Prevention Coordinator Maggie McMahon gave a presentation on litter cleanup efforts.
Bishop Oliver McCray, pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church, invited council to attend his 6 p.m. Thursday meetings on racial reconciliation. McCray said while the meetings have taken place at Morris Chapel, this week the group will meet at Newspring Church. The July 30 meeting will be at South Main Baptist Church. McCray also thanked members of council who participated in the march a few weeks ago and thanked interim Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin for his efforts and the professionalism of his officers during the march.