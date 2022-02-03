Robbie Templeton relinquishes his championship belt after Greenwood city government trounced the county in their annual food drive competition. Both agencies raised nearly 23,000 pounds of food for local nonprofits.
DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL
City and county staff weigh the food donated by employees throughout January before distributing the goods to three local nonprofits.
In a knockout victory, Greenwood city took home the coveted can of corn trophy in this year’s city-county food drive, bringing in thousands of pounds of food for area nonprofits.
County Council member Robbie Templeton, who led the county’s efforts in organizing the annual food drive competition, conceded the trophy and his championship belt at Tuesday’s council meeting. Templeton styled this food drive as a “food fight,” a championship match to see which governmental body could go the distance.
“They absolutely kicked our tails,” Templeton said. “Which is great, because Greenwood wins in the end. We serve a lot of families that need it.”
At Monday’s weigh-in, it looked close at first. The county brought in 3,770 pounds of canned goods, while the city had 4,096. Then the city unleashed its haymaker — a trailer full of prepackaged boxes of food weighing an estimated 19,000 pounds. In total, the two bodies brought in nearly 23,000 pounds of food, all intended for the Greenwood Soup Kitchen, the Food Bank of Greenwood County and the Greater Greenwood United Ministries’ food pantry.
Greenwood police, firefighters, maintenance and parks staff all helped unload and move the food to each agency, and Templeton thanked them for their effort. He said they also helped load the cases of water, juice and sports drinks that were donated, which was about 8,000 more pounds.
Templeton said he and Mayor Brandon Smith styled the whole effort as a title fight to help drum up excitement, and it seemed to work. He said they’re already looking for ways to improve and inspire more donations next year.
“It was a lot of fun, and I appreciate Brandon being a good sport,” Templeton said. “Brandon, the belt is yours, but we’re already talking about Food Fight ‘23: The Rematch.”
