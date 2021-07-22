Checkered, patriotic patterns draped over the shoulders of six U.S. military veterans Sunday at Laurel Baptist Church, as church members honored these veterans with Quilts of Valor.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a nonprofit organization where volunteers donate their time and effort to make quilts to honor military veterans. The quilts are a symbol of protection and healing, draped over a veteran’s shoulders during the ceremony.
Regina Luker was living in Anderson in 2015 when she heard about Quilts of Valor at a Daughters of the American Revolution meeting. One of its chapter members was a volunteer quilter.
“From that point, I made it my mission to get my father a quilt of valor, because he was a field medic in Vietnam,” she said.
In October 2016, she got to see her father honored with a quilt for his service, and in ensuing years, it became an annual DAR chapter tradition to honor a local veteran. Eventually, Luker moved to Greenwood and became a member of Laurel Baptist Church when her memory of the experience came back to her.
“I was on my way home and I thought about it. I picked up the phone and called James.”
Pastor James Rodgers loved the idea of honoring the church’s veterans. Together, they reached out to the eight veterans in the congregation; six of them were able to get their military service records submitted in time for the organization to make quilts for them.
“There’s a lot of Vietnam veterans that didn’t get the recognition they deserved,” Rodgers said. “It was a thrill, and it was emotional for them.”
At the ceremony Sunday, the veterans’ wives helped drape the quilts over their shoulders. Rodgers and his wife stepped in for those without family present to wrap them in the quilts.
Among them, 82-year-old Larry Ward said the ceremony was a fantastic experience — he just wished the three other veterans at the church had been able to join them.
“It was very awe-inspiring for me, and I was honored to be a part of it,” he said.
He had been in the Navy Reserve while in high school, and two days after graduation, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in May 1956. While at basic training, he received a letter from the Navy telling him to report for duty, but his Air Force drill sergeant told him not to worry about it.
He served for four years and put his natural technical talents to good use working in radar maintenance.
“I was interested in electronics even before I got into the service,” he said. “It just kind of fit right into what I thought I wanted to do.”
Al White was drafted in 1967 but decided to enlist before his choice was taken from him. He joined the Navy and was accepted into Officer Candidate School in Rhode Island.
As a chemistry graduate from Clemson University, he taught and worked in research projects in New Mexico. After four years of service, he remained in the Navy reserve for a career of about 21 years.
“I had gone to a Quilts of Valor ceremony at the veterans center a couple months ago, so I basically knew what it was,” White, 77, said. “I’d say thank you to the other guys for their service, and a thank you to the church people, primarily Regina.”
Bill Haralson spent four months in Guam before his entire U.S. Army Air Force company was sent to Taipei to build missile sites. The 86-year-old remembered the day he was drafted in 1957 and appreciated the efforts of those in his church to recognize the service of him and the other veterans. Raymond Davis was also honored with a quilt, but could not be reached for comment for this story.
“I hadn’t been married but a little over a year. I didn’t want to go, but I knew I had to,” Haralson said. “I think it was an honor to be with that many of us there in one place.”
Dwayne Bledsoe was the youngest of the group at 57. He enlisted in 1985 in the Air Force and served for four years, then spent two in inactive duty. In 1998, he joined the S.C. Army National Guard, where he served for 29 years until his retirement in February. In that time, he served in Iraq for 15 months, retiring as a sergeant first class.
It was nice to be recognized, but Bledsoe said that’s not why you serve.
“You’ve done it because you wanted to serve your country, not to stand out from anyone,” he said. “It takes having a good wife. When I left to Iraq, I left with the understanding I might never come back. My wife stayed at home watching over our two kids.”
Frank Eddy, 83, also reacted with humility. Having served in the Army National Guard before joining the Navy in 1956, he said he was grateful to serve during peacetime aboard a cruiser near Japan.
“It was a very nice service, I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I didn’t really feel like I deserved it, but I was very grateful.”
But Luker said that humility is why she felt it was important to honor their service. Veterans don’t often carry big egos, and she said their service often goes unrecognized by those around them.
“If you look at your history, almost everybody has a veteran in their family if you think about it. From the colonies to now,” she said. “I think veterans are the heart of our country. You listen to their stories and they’re just inspiring.”