It felt odd finally getting to graduation day for Sam Black.
“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” Black said.
Black and his 23 classmates walked across the football field as they graduated from Greenwood Christian School on Friday.
“Congratulations, you did it,” Chris Johns, Greenwood Christian’s head of school, said.
Black, who attended the school for the last 5 years, said he loved having a small class because he knows everyone he graduated with.
Julia Goff said she was really lucky to have a small class at graduation while other schools were forced to issue tickets.
“My whole family can be here,” Goff said.
Class valedictorian, Braelyn Boggs, acknowledged how the novel coronavirus pandemic affected her class’s senior year.
“Much of our senior year was hijacked by the virus, but we adapted and eventually overcame it with God’s grace and Dr. John’s wisdom,” Boggs said. “We’ve conquered so much, yet there are still so many obstacles to overcome in our lives.”
The class’s salutatorian was Brayden Brewer.
“My father was raised in Saluda, both parents, my grandparents live in Saluda,” Brewer said jokingly until Johns whispered that being salutatorian has nothing to do with being from Saluda.
As for what’s next, Black is going to stay close to home. He said he wants to study biology or religion at Erskine College. He said biology is a way of reconnecting with his late father.
Goff intends to study sustainable agriculture and community food services at the University of Kentucky.
“I’ve been dreaming about going there since I was born,” Goff said.
Goff said many relatives on her mom’s side are graduates of the University of Kentucky.
Graduates of the Class of 2021 are going on to attend Erskine College, Piedmont Tech, Lander University, Clemson University, University of Kentucky, University of South Carolina, Louisiana Tech University, Anderson University, Bob Jones University and the University of Georgia.
“Class of 2021, from what I’ve seen over the past 13 years, we definitely are overcomers in every sense of the word,” Boggs said. “Let’s take with us everything God, our parents, and the faculty and staff of this school have poured into us and use it to overcome everything we will confront in life.”