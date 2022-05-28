That sums up Greenwood Christian School's commencement ceremony where 28 seniors received their diplomas.
Valedictorian Spencer Abrams focused her message on perseverance. She has been at GCS since K-5. It's amazing to be here. It went by fast.
"Everybody had to adjust to become grown-ups," she said at the Friday ceremony. "Learning to grow up is a difficult thing, but we all made it through."
Abrams is going to Anderson University to major in biology. Her goal is to study to be a physician assistant as she said she has always been interested in health care.
"Always try your best even when things get hard, push then. It will be worth it in the end," she said.
Salutatorian Evan Edwards admitted his discomfort with giving a speech, saying he was flushed because it was hot and shaking because he was cold. He noted the late Rev. Billy Graham's six basic rules for living and referenced "Mean Girls" to reinforce Graham's message about guarding your tongue and not seeking revenge.
Chris Johns, head of school, told students before the ceremony that this is a milestone. "Some of you thought it was easy. Some thought it was a miracle."
After the ceremony, Brian and Gail Moore posed with their son, Will. No one is surprised Will finished and he finished strong, he said. The school has been great. Will is a two-time wrestler in the state for the South Carolina Independent School Association and he earned second in state in shotput.
"I gloat a little," Brian said.
The connection and pride in students were evident. Sonya Ergle hugged several students waiting for the ceremony to begin.
"I had to hug all mine I had in the first grade," she said.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.