Freshman Temel Ryans said he would rather be at Greenwood Christian School wearing a mask than stuck at home with his siblings.
Ryans and his fellow Hawks began classes Wednesday after being out of school for more than six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Isabelle Chandler, a sophomore, was nervous because she didn’t know what to expect.
“It’s just a lot of nerves going on,” she said.
Chandler doesn’t like to wear a mask, but she understands that teachers and the leadership are doing the best they can to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible during these uncertain times.
“We’ll do whatever we have to do to be here,” she said.
Ryans thinks everyone will become more comfortable wearing masks as the year progresses. Chandler anticipates the year going well once students slowly begin to fall into a routine of wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines.
Assistant Principal Monica Parris said leadership focused on making sure that all safety precautions were in place as they anticipated the student body, staff and faculty coming back.
“You’re in the moment just trying to make sure you’re dotting all the I’s, crossing all the T’s and then the big day comes,” she said. “Right now, as I’m sitting here, I’m just breathing a sigh of relief because the first day so far has been wonderful.”
Something Parris noticed when students entered the school was the sense of readiness on their faces. Students had to undergo temperature checks before entering the building, and new families were welcomed by staff and faculty during morning drop-offs.
“The general mood is excitement,” she said. “The unknown is there, but we’re just going with it.”
Parris doesn’t think anything can replace face-to-face interaction with students, and she said leadership tried to communicate to parents what precautions would be in place.
“Even with all the excitement and some questions this morning, things went very smoothly,” she said. “Our teachers were just ready to see their students.”
On Wednesday, Vicki Mlinar entered her 24th year working at Greenwood Christian School, and she expects this year to be different than the rest.
Mlinar is in charge of the school’s media center, which will be closed for a few days while she and leadership work out all the safety protocols for the year. Protocols will include how often students will be able to check out books, and how faculty will keep books clean without putting themselves at risk.
“They’re not coming into the media center at this point, but pretty soon we’ll have that all set up,” Mlinar said.
In the past, the media center had an open-door policy that allowed students to check out books every day once they finished were with them. That will not be the policy this year as leadership will have to control how often students check out books. Also, library classes will be in classrooms instead of the media center, and older students’ computer times will be limited to keep them socially distanced.
“We won’t have the same kind of traffic in and out of the room we had in the past,” Mlinar said.
Mlinar saw students following directions and seemingly happy to be back at school.
“So far so good for morning one,” she said.
Angel McAllister, the school’s marketing director, said parents and students were ready for face-to-face learning during morning drop-offs. She said families got together and prayed before they decided their children’s schooling option, and they made the commitment to bring them back for traditional in-person learning.
“They were ready, and we were ready,” she said.
Leadership has gone into contract with sanitation suppliers, specialized cleaning services, trained their staff and is training students for the school year.
McAllister said the school is a closed campus, so leadership can control the environment and get a benchmark for things to come.
“We’re starting super strict, and then we’ll just follow the pandemic as it unfolds,” she said