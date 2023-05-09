Summer break is close. After that is the start of a new school year for a new school.
With most of the staff hired and 95% of students registered, Greenwood Charter Academy is preparing to begin its first year as Greenwood County’s only charter school in just a few weeks.
Jason Morrison, school director, said he spent his first month on the job basically doing interviews all day every day, and says he was fortunate in hiring the “best of the best.”
Morrison has posted many hires, but not all, on the school’s Facebook page. The posts show teachers from around the Upstate who will join the school from multiple local districts and private schools, along with a handful of new graduates who will be first-year teachers.
Teachers who have been hired boast an array of experience, up to 30 years.
“A lot of strong educators that have been around for 20-plus years, some 30 years,” Morrison said of the hires. “And our staff is really strong and I’m excited about it because, you know, they’re all really strong teachers but really a good fit for our school, too. That was a big part. It wasn’t just finding the best people possible; it’s finding the best people that have the right personality and the right fit for our school. We want to have a strong team where we’re like a family and we all work together.”
He said parents have been excited to see those teachers, who many parents recognize from other schools and that the teachers are anxious to begin. June can’t get here soon enough for them, he said.
The teachers think the school provides a good opportunity to be a part of a school from the ground floor and they will be able to help set the climate and the culture of the school, Morrison said.
He mentioned teachers and parents are also happy about the curriculum the school will use, called Core Knowledge, Eureka Math and Core Virtues.
“Our school is considered a classical education school, which means that we’re focused on pencil, paper and book,” Morrison said.
“Some people would say it’s kind of the old school way that was done maybe when I was a kid. We will have technology, but it’s more as something to assist more than a big component of everyday instruction.”
Teachers, parents and students are all also excited about two other aspects of the school — no homework and physical education every day.
“It’s something that I think’s important because it allows us to focus on not just the traditional math, science, social studies but health of the kids,” Morrison said about the daily PE.
“A lot of kids, they don’t do much when they get home, you know. They get home and they sit and watch YouTube videos or play video games. And this way, they get exercise every day. I know there are a lot of teachers who are excited about that. It also means they get two plannings a day, which is another exciting thing for them because we have PE and either art of music every day, so that’s two planning periods for the teachers.”
Morrison mentioned that his own son, who will attend the school, is especially excited about the daily PE. He only gets it once a week now, which, Morrison said, is his favorite day to go to school.
The school day will be a little longer than other schools, 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and Morrison said the school doesn’t want homework to be a burden on families.
The school is about 95% of the way through with hiring and also with registering students. He said enrollment has gone well, and said once the school reaches 700 students, which is their chartered number, they will begin a waitlist. They will accommodate as many kids as they can while also keeping class sizes down, he said.
Construction is ongoing at the school, which will be inside a renovated building that used to be part of Greenwood Mall.