An empty space in the mall is getting new life and an upgrade.
The space in Greenwood Mall that was used as a Sykes call center and a furniture store, among other things, is under contract to be the home of the upcoming Greenwood Charter Academy.
The charter school was granted conditional approval by the Charter Institute at Erskine early this year and plans to open for kindergarten through fifth grade in 2022.
The school plans to purchase the old Sykes building and about 5 acres around it, upfitting the building as a school and turning some of the area outside into green space for playgrounds.
“It’s under contract, we’re in the due diligence phase but we certainly have a contract to purchase and barring anything kooky — and I don’t see how it could be — this is where it’ll be,” said Tony Helton, CEO of Tutelage Education Solutions LLC.
He said they’ve got a lot of experience with changing buildings into state-of-the-art grammar and elementary schools, mentioning a car dealership, several grocery stores, bowling alley and an old technical school.
“So we’ve done those things before and we’ve very excited about this venture because of the partnership aspect,” Helton said.
He mentioned that students in the school will wear uniforms, and said he planned to visit stores in the mall to work on finding a partner to sell uniforms.
Helton said that Hull Property Group, which owns the mall, has indicated they will work to recruit businesses like a gym, pediatrician or orthodontist.
“When you look at the Greenwood Mall, they’re proud of where they are, just look at the things that are up (on the walls) and I think that we want to be a good partner to the mall too,” Helton said.
The cost of the property is $2.5 million.
He said the school has secured private funding that will work through the bond market in order to purchase and upfit the building.
On completion, he said, the project will be in the $12 million to $14 million range and the funds are repaid by the school over time.
Charter schools do get their funding through the state.
Brittany Burwell, chairperson of the budding school’s board, said the purchase of the building is exciting for everyone.
“Greenwood has no charter schools or any other option other than regular school or a private school and this brings so many opportunities for people,” Burwell said.
“I know lots of people who are super interested already.”
She said people are excited to have more choices for their children’s education.