Jason Morrison’s first week on the job as Greenwood Charter Academy’s founding school director has been a “crash course in charter schools.”
While the school is under construction ahead of opening this fall, Morrison has spent his first week learning about charter schools and hiring for administrative positions.
Morrison, most recently principal of Ware Shoals Primary School, will lead the school, which is behind the Greenwood Mall and will open this year for kindergarteners through sixth graders.
Morrison is originally from Southern California and moved to the area in 2005. He taught at Brewer Middle School for 11 years. When he got his master’s degree in school leadership, he spent one year as assistant principal at North Augusta Middle School before taking the helm at Ware Shoals Primary in 2019.
He said he’d been curious about Greenwood Charter Academy since the school was first announced and followed its progress through Facebook.
“The idea of school choice I think is really unique because I’ve always found it interesting that you were kind of stuck going to school wherever you lived,” Morrison said.
“Depending on what your address was, that’s what school you went to.”
During COVID-19, his children attended Greenwood Christian School, where they had a good experience.
“I just thought how cool it was to have a choice to go to a different school,” he said.
“I was fortunate enough to be able to send my kids there but not everyone is, so the capability of having school choice where you can have a tuition-free, high-quality education is something that really kind of got me excited.”
Morrison is excited to set the tone for the school and hire team players.
“I had a really great experience at my last school, and we were really excelling, and our culture and climate was really positive and I want to build that here, too,” he said.
“I think having an opportunity to start from scratch and build a really great school with a really great environment I think is exciting,” he said.
The school hopes to have 700 students when it opens and is already halfway there with 350 signed up. After 700 are signed up, there will be a waiting list and lottery for additional students. The largest numbers are in kindergarten, which Morrison said is good because those students will stay with the school and help set its foundation.
The school will be using a curriculum called Core Knowledge, which Morrison said is focused on “getting back to the basics” with traditional styles of education. He said the school is all about building great citizens.
“We want to have kids that grow to be leaders, kids that grow to be great American citizens someday,” he said.
“We’re not here to tell kids how to vote, but we want them to understand what it’s about.”
Any student in the state can attend and buses will run to areas that are more than five miles from the school, such as Ninety Six, Ware Shoals, Abbeville and McCormick.
Morrison said he has made his first few hires for administrative positions and has 15 teacher interviews this week. He is trying to get a mix of new and experienced teachers, and he hopes to get teachers fresh from Lander University, Erskine College and Anderson University. He said the salary is competitive with local districts.
The building, which is behind the Greenwood Mall where the Sykes call center was, will be complete sometime in April.
“It’s going to be a beautiful facility when it’s done,” Morrison said.
Along with the two main buildings, which will include 36 classrooms, there will be a large gym and a cafeteria built.
“I really believe in our school,” Morrison said.
“I am actually going to bring my son to school here because I believe strongly that we’re going to be the best school in the state, and I want my son to be able to attend the best school in the state.”