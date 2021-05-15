When Barbara Ann Heegan left the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce bound for the Greenwood, she knew a thing or two about economic development.
In her eight years in Oneonta, New York working as the Chamber’s CEO and president, Heegan had similar tasks in economic development to the ones the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce is taking on as a part of Greenwood Together, Greenwood County’s economic development identity.
Greenwood Together combines the Chamber, the City of Greenwood, Uptown Greenwood, Discover Greenwood and Greenwood County with each having their own specific tasks to accomplish in economic development.
“All of us working collectively and making it a strong message that it is important for all of us to work together, but stay in our own lane,” Heegan said.
Heegan said the Chamber will focus on workforce development, small business and retail development, and housing and neighborhood revitalization.
“Those are our three core areas of focus,” Heegan said.
With Heegan coming on board with experience in these areas, the Chamber also has other leadership with economic development experience. Rusty Denning, the Chamber’s 2021 chair, is an associate vice president for economic development and continuing education at Piedmont Technical College. Denning has also spent time chairing the Abbeville County Economic Development Partnership.
In addition to Heegan and Denning, Jim Medford was asked to chair the workforce development task force.
Medford’s task force will be comprised of several subcommittees.
“We’re going to have subcommittees that are laser focused on their specific needs,” Medford said.
The subcommittees will involve several different sectors. Medford said the subcommittees are divided into several key areas: manufacturing, health care, food service and small business, and government.
Medford said industries in Greenwood are desperately looking to hire employees.
“We have over 1,000 open positions today in Greenwood,” Medford said.
Medford said 500 of those open positions are with some of Greenwood’s top industries but when you add in the service industry jobs, the number tips to more than 1,000.
To address the service industry job needs, the Chamber plans to host a job fair and work with small businesses to fill their open positions, Heegan said.
Attracting people to want to move to Greenwood County may require making the quality of life known nationally. Medford said part of the goals in the short term is to put together a marketing strategy to show the quality of life in Greenwood. He compared Greenwood to California in that a person can drive to the mountains or the beach within a relatively short amount of time.
“If we do this in a strategic, smart way, Greenwood has to grow,” Medford said.
Housing continues to be a struggle for workforce development as houses continue to spend less time on the market.
Medford pointed to a number of new housing developments including an apartment that is coming to the Greenwood area.
“We’re going to be building 130 new homes in the next 36 months at Stoney Point,” Medford said. “We already have a waiting list.”
Some housing developers have wanted to build within the city’s limits and if the land is not in the city, ask council to annex it into the limits. Many builders cite the city’s infrastructure reimbursement program as an incentive to build in the city.
Industries looking to build operations in the Greenwood area tend to pick their locations opposite of their housing counterparts. Recently, Greenwood CPW asked for a more than 41 acres on Old Laurens Road be de-annexed because industrial site developers prefer properties in the county where taxes are generally lower.
Economic development is not solely about recruiting industries.
“There is more to growing this community than industries,” Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said. “It is a part, it is not the full, not the sum total of it.”
Chappell said Greenwood Together exists to address all of the major issues facing economic development in Greenwood County.
“We’re also going to have to do better messaging,” Medford said.
Medford said better messaging will combat a false perception that Greenwood has bad schools and out-of-control crime.
As the Chamber has shifted more toward economic development, Heegan said the organization will still raise revenue through the same normal means.
“There’s multi-revenue streams that bring us to offering strong programs to our members around education, leadership, professional development,” Heegan said.
As for Greenwood Together’s revenue, Medford said the major manufacturers are in a position to contribute like they did with Partnership Alliance. Many of the manufacturing leaders were board members and will likely take part in Greenwood Together’s mission.
It remains to be seen how some of the former economic development entity’s largest contributors will fit into the new organization. Aside from Greenwood County’s $300,000 contribution to Partnership Alliance, Greenwood CPW and Greenwood Metropolitan District were the next highest investors at $165,000 and $55,000, respectively.
“They’re members of our Chamber of Commerce, so we’re serving them as our members,” Heegan said. “And they’re investing in the vision and the mission of our organization.”
There have been changes at the Chamber in 2021 aside from Heegan becoming president.
The Chamber saw two notable departures in the early months of the year. Janet Balsiger, the Chamber’s member engagement specialist, left the organization shortly after being promoted to director of member services. Madison Herig, marketing and communication specialist for the Chamber, left last month after also being promoted to director of marketing and communications by Heegan.
Although the promotions did not result in increases in salary, Heegan said it was to help “raise their profile within the organization as a way of repaying them for working hard.”
David Dougherty and Fiely Novilla were also given new titles of senior vice president of investor relations and vice president of finance and operations, respectively. Both Dougherty and Novilla remain with the organization.
Heegan told Greenwood City Council that she will hire two staff members and is in the process of reviewing resumes.
As for membership, Heegan said the Chamber is retaining its members and not seeing a drop off in membership. She said her goal is to bring in 100 new members by the end of the year.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve recruited 20 new members,” Heegan said.