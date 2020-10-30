While Greenwood County voters mull whether to vote in favor of a local option sales tax, the Index-Journal sought out small business owners to weigh in on the 1-cent sales tax increase.
“I think it could be a good thing if they administer it the way they are supposed to,” Bob Tucker, owner of the B and T Music and More, said.
Tucker said he hears people complain about sales taxes every day. When asked whether the institution of 1% sales tax increase would hurt business, Tucker was optimistic that it wouldn’t.
“I don’t really think so,” Tucker said. “We sell service.”
Tucker explained that his store is one of only a few music stores left. He said many stores will refer customers to his shop for their music needs.
Barbara Turnburke, owner of Two Timers Consignment Shop in Uptown Greenwood, was also optimistic about sales.
“I don’t think it will hurt us at all,” Turnburke said.
Turnburke, a former Greenwood city councilwoman, said sales were hurting but it isn’t tax related.
“COVID is going to hurt us more than this new tax,” Turnburke said.
Not all small business owners share this sentiment.
“I think we are being taxed enough already,” Charles McCutcheon, owner of McCutcheon’s Cheeseburger House, said.
While McCutcheon wasn’t as familiar with details of the local option sales tax, which is being marketed as BOOST, he did offer his thoughts on it.
“I wouldn’t be in favor of it,” McCutcheon said.
A few signs have been popping up around the county including in front of Greenwood Glass on Maxwell Avenue.
“I am against any new tax,” Alan Boatwright, owner of Greenwood Glass, said.
He said the signs are not part of a coordinated effort but rather something he put together in opposition to the tax.
Boatwright said the city should tighten their belt and there is no guarantee that the city won’t reassess property taxes if the initiative wins.
The local option sales tax would increase the Greenwood County sales tax by 1% to raise revenue. However, state law requires 71% of that revenue to be used to lower property taxes. Of that amount, 67% would go to Greenwood County to lower county property taxes and the remaining 33% would go to reducing municipal property taxes based on population.
The money that does not go to property tax relief, 29%, will be split 50-50. Half of the money will be allocated based on the location of the tax collection while the other half is based on population.
After property tax relief, Greenwood County and its municipalities can use the excess funds they receive to pay for anything in their operating budgets. Greenwood City Council has indicated it would use the funds for public safety.
Despite making pre-election promises, governments still face a healthy amount of skepticism.
“I think the county council and city council need to take care of their money better than increasing taxes,” McCutcheon said.