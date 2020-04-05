Jayce Bell is a musically inclined, skateboarding goofball, who loves Sonic the Hedgehog and constantly measures his hair.
While a lot of 9-year-olds aren’t typically eager to measure their own hair, the eldest Bell son has a good reason to: He is donating it to Wig for Kids. The idea to donate his hair stemmed from his mother’s cancer diagnosis. Amy had an aggressive form of breast cancer called invasive ductal carcinoma.
Amy’s battle against cancer began 38 weeks ago when she spotted a random rash on her chest. Her primary care doctor checked the rash and recommended she change deodorants and bras. As a 32-year-old, Amy thought a mammogram would not be necessary for a woman her age.
Six weeks later, Amy noticed the rash did not go away, and that one of her nipples suddenly became inverted. Her doctor conducted a mammogram to ease her mind. The next day, her doctor directed her to have an ultrasound done because something was not right with her mammogram. The doctor found four or five possibly cancerous strains, but Amy thought it might just be an infection. After going to a specialist and having a biopsy done, one week later, they called her and said every strain that had been tested was positive for cancer.
“We still hadn’t wrapped our heads around that it could be cancer,” Amy said. “We really expected this to be some weird infection or scar tissue, there’s so many other things this could have been.”
When Amy and her husband, Charlie, informed their four kids of the diagnosis, Jayce was the first person to take action. He walked out of the room and began measuring all nine inches of his hair.
“I want them to cut my hair now and make a wig for you,” Jayce told his mom.
“It’s the sweetest thing ever, but it also just made me feel so sad that he had to think about that,” Amy said.
The two discussed the guidelines of donating one’s hair, and how most organizations require donated hair to be between 10 to 12 inches. Amy stopped her son from cutting his hair, because it wasn’t long enough, and she thought it would be more beneficial for a child who may have lost their hair to cancer. Wigs for Kids was the organization that was decided upon by the two because Jayce couldn’t believe that little kids got cancer, and Amy wanted to donate hair to a non-profit organization that didn’t require patients to pay for wigs.
“He’s very excited that it’s for kids,” Amy said. “He said, ‘If it can’t be for you, I’m glad it can be for a kid.’”
Jayce wasn’t unfamiliar with cancer or trying to donate his hair because of his Aunt Llewellyn’s battle with colorectal cancer two years ago.
The Bells used to live across the street from Llewellyn, and Jayce would go over his great aunt and uncle’s house every day. When Llewellyn was diagnosed, Jayce became even more eager to visit her, because a lot of people were not during her battle. Every day at 9:30 a.m., he would go over and sit beside his aunt, and sometimes they would not even do or say anything.
“He really helped me get through everything,” Llewellyn told Amy.
Amy, on the other hand, had a lot of friends and family step up and help after her diagnosis. Her church family, home school family and her actual family helped throughout the entire cancer battle.
“If you want to feel love, get cancer,” Amy said. “It’s a terrible thing, and I don’t want to wish cancer on anybody, but it’s been one of the biggest blessings ever. I would have not gotten to see and feel this much love without the cancer.”
After a couple of months of infusion therapy, Amy will receive a double mastectomy in January. To ensure that she and other cancer patients recover, she is urging residents of Greenwood to stay inside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My immune system is super low,” she said. “I go to the cancer center every single day right now for radiation, it’s a daily treatment. At a time where we’re supposed to be staying home, I still have to go out, and it’s a little scary. I drive through town and see all these people who are not at home, which puts me at even higher of a risk.”
Amy’s oncologist recently directed her to wear a mask, even though she only leaves the house for her daily visits to the Self Regional Cancer Center. Amy is glad the center is taking the necessary precautions for their patients.
Amy thinks Greenwood residents don’t see the weight of the virus because of the low number of reported cases. She said people should stay at home to prevent more cases, especially for people like her who are dealing with medical conditions that make them more susceptible to the coronavirus.
“I can’t change that I have cancer, and me washing my hands isn’t good enough,” she said. “It (staying at home) can be a good thing if people would look at the silver lining of what is happening.”
Since the pandemic reached South Carolina, the Bells cook every night, enjoy the outdoors and have become closer as a family.
“You got to look around at your friends, family and the people you love,” Amy said. “You going out and about is basically saying ‘I’m OK with one of you dying (and) losing you.’ Who in your group of loved ones can you look at and say ‘Yep I’m totally fine with you dying. I think I’ll go to Walmart.’?”
Amy finished her final round of radiation on Friday and rang the cancer-free bell — which also means she can also stop leaving the house until the pandemic passes.