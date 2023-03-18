Money

Last week, panic ensued as California-based Silicon Valley Bank, once considered the 16th largest bank in the United States, collapsed. Regulators seized the bank on March 10 amid a run on the bank.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. took control of SVB. The FDIC insures deposits up to $250,000, which left customers to wonder if their money had disappeared or if they would be able to make payroll.

