After nearly 30 years, Jimmy Willingham hung up his emerald green sports coat. The longtime Greenwood County Courthouse bailiff celebrated his retirement Friday.
Willingham was surrounded by his fellow bailiffs, judges, attorneys and court staff he’s worked with for 26 years.
“You began this role as bailiff roughly two years before I actually started practicing law,” Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy Jr. said. “I cannot tell you how much the role of a bailiff means to judges who come here and who work here.”
It’s not an easy job, Addy said — bailiffs are charged with keeping the court’s decorum and making sure everyone who enters the courtroom follows its procedures and behaves appropriately. Especially as court adapted to the precautions in place for COVID-19, Willingham adapted alongside it.
“If it wasn’t for the COVID, I’d still be here,” he told the guests gathered Friday morning to celebrate his retirement. “The doctor said if I got it, I wouldn’t last long.”
The 83-year-old Willingham thanked his dedicated friends among the court staff, who made each day a joy. He got emotional thanking his friends for honoring his years of service.
Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo told Willingham he had been a steady presence, and that attorneys never once doubted that he’d maintain order and dignity in the courthouse.
“I think maybe the toughest job you have in the entire course of this is trying to keep Mr. Bill Hamby in line,” Stumbo said, to a round of laughter.
Hamby has worked alongside Willingham for 10 years as a bailiff. He said when he first started as a bailiff, he didn’t know if he’d learn all the attorneys’ names.
“Jimmy told me don’t worry, you’ll learn them soon enough,” he said. “There wasn’t many ups and downs over the years, but when there was he was always fair with me.”
Sure enough, through the decade, Hamby has come to know everyone that walks through the courtroom. He said he appreciates Willingham’s guidance and friendship, and in his absence, Hamby will think about what Willingham would do to handle situations that arise in court.
Hamby and J.L. Eidson were wearing the iconic green jackets that are the uniform for local bailiffs. Eidson has worked with Willingham for 11 years and said Willingham stepped away from working in court about a year ago because of the risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
“I just hope he can continue to be well and stay safe,” Eidson said. “As long as I’ve known him, he’s always been a straight-up guy.”
Willingham was a dedicated protector of the respect and dignity of the court, Clerk of Court Chastity Copeland said. He enforced the dress code for guests and was always attentive to the needs of jurors, making sure they had enough to drink in the jury chambers and keeping them stocked with notebooks.
“He’s been a bailiff here longer than some attorneys have been alive,” she said.
Willingham has worked under four Greenwood County sheriffs, four clerks of court and three solicitors. Before working at the court, he spent 30 years at Monsanto.
“You couldn’t ask for a better group,” he said.
Willingham was with his wife, Kathryn, at Friday’s celebration. He said he’s looking forward to spending more time with family. His son is a magistrate in Spartanburg, and with three grandchildren to spoil, Kathryn said they’ll have their work cut out for them.