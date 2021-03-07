Got trash?
Greenwood County does, and a few hundred people did something about it.
Up to 300 people braved a chilly and windy Saturday morning to pick up trash at several sites on The Lake Greenwood Cleanup Day. Winds blew bags out of people's hands and thwarted attempts to put on vests, prompting one man to tell his son, "We need to pick up trash, not make it."
Volunteer numbers almost doubled from last year, said Maggie McMahon, litter prevention coordinator for Greenwood County. A partnership with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce helped boost those numbers.
The main base for the cleanup was set up at Break on the Lake off Highway 72, but sites were set up at Lake Greenwood State Park, Buzzards Roost Boat Ramp, Harris Landing, and Fellowship Camp & Conference Center and Moon Landing RV Park & Marina — both in Laurens County — among others. After picking up debris, crews converged at the site for lunch.
McMahon said she expected COVID-19 to cut down the crowds. Considering the final numbers, she guessed people were ready to get outside.
Crowds consisted of nearly as many young people as adults. It was an encouraging sign to Greenwood County Council member Steve Brown. He handed out community volunteer stickers as a back injury prevented him from picking up trash.
He recalled taking his children out on litter pickups. Participating in those events "was one of the best things I ever did with my children." They were amazed at the amount of litter on the road. He likes to think it taught them not to litter. They are familiar with what it takes to clean up.
Noting the presence of students from Northside Middle School, he said, "It starts there."
Leah Hackett joined her mother, Kristi, in picking up debris from the side of Highway 72. They were part of a 12-person team representing Diana Petfood.
Lake Greenwood is an important resource for Greenwood and Laurens counties; people need to take care of it, Kristi said.
She has participated in several litter pickups. Hackett said she usually gets trash at the park. Working at the park can be interesting, she said, recalling angler teams pulling up tires and barrels from the lake.
That probably wouldn't surprise Alan McIntyre, who spent the morning with his wife picking up trash along Highway 702 near the entrance to the state park. He said they had started at 8:30 a.m. and by 10:15, they had filled up to eight bags and his wife had to get more bags. They had barely covered one-fourth of a mile from the park's entrance and had only worked one side of the road.
After working only about 50 yards of a ditch, one bag was nearly full and weighed almost 30 pounds.
"If every person in Greenwood County would pick up trash in their neighborhoods for one day, we wouldn't have a problem," he said. "This is an excuse to clean up because Greenwood is starting to look terrible."
There are several roads where you can't believe the amount of trash along the road, he said, recalling picking up trash near his home. Most of it was carry-out containers from Greenwood eateries.
Styrofoam carry-out containers, however, come in second to beer cans lying in ditches. McIntyre said last year his grandson amused himself by counting the different kinds of beer cans people threw away. The experience prompted him to tell his grandson that drinking leads to littering.
McIntyre also noted that at turnoffs onto secondary roads off the highway, he sees car parts from where vehicles had apparently hit deer. Shortly afterward, McIntyre displayed a a partial auto frame, including the rear tail light coverings.
He also recalled a story of a woman who was picking up litter and found a Ziplock bag containing a pistol. She turned it into the police. The gun did not contain a magazine.
Some things McIntyre won't pick up. He said he steers clear of bottles that look like they might be used in the "shake 'n' bake" process of making meth. According to experts, such containers are likely to explode.
His efforts weren't without reward. McIntyre picked up a partly decayed dollar bill. "Who says you can't make money picking up litter," he said.
He recalled a hiking trail in Georgia with a waterfall and camping facilities. It was covered in trash. States will close sites like that.
You like to think hikers would take better care of trails. There is little risk at the state park. Ben Herig, with Keep Greenwood County Beautiful, said about 60 volunteers picked up trash at the park. The hiking trails are usually in good condition. Quite a few people volunteer to clean the trails, he said.
Final numbers on the amount of trash collected will be released this week.