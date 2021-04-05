Debre Gray could not be happier to move into her new home.
“It feels lovely,” Gray said. “I am so proud of myself, it is still so amazing.”
Gray, who is the mother of two young sons, is now the proud owner of a new home on Mineral Court. On Thursday, she was moving into her new house.
“It just feels like I’m in the clouds,” Gray said.
The process was not easy.
“I am proud of Debre for showing such perseverance as to achieve homeownership in the middle of a pandemic,” Stephen Baggett, Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity executive director, said in an email. “This is the first of four affordable houses that we will sell to local families this spring, and we have many more on the way soon.”
In March 2020, Gray took part in the raising of the first wall of her house with Habitat’s help. Gray’s house was the 106th house built by the Greenwood Area Habitat, which operates a homeownership program that supplies the tools and material to build a home.
Habitat’s home build was aided by a group of student volunteers from Boston College’s Appa organization — which sends students to help communities in need. The group has partnered with the Greenwood Area Habitat since 1995.
“I want to thank Boston College for coming out on their spring break and helping me build,” Gray said.
A home construction — which was intended to be completed in five months — was delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Also, shortages in building supplies proved challenging.
“Like every other home builder in 2020, Greenwood Area Habitat had to overcome occasional shortages and delays, which makes me also proud of our volunteers and staff for pushing across the finish line while staying safe,” Baggett said.
Despite the delays, Gray is thankful for those that helped her achieve homeownership.
“I appreciate everyone whose hands helped build my home,” Gray said.
Since Gray had to move during spring break, she has promised her two sons another spring break later.
Gray’s home on Mineral Avenue is not the only project going on in the area. The Greenwood Habitat recently moved another home build project to nearby Marion Avenue.
In August, First Baptist Church of Greenwood and the Greenwood Habitat partnered to build a new home that started its construction on the grounds of the church at 722 Grace St. In February, the home was moved to its final destination on Marion Avenue to complete the build.
