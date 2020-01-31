Johnathan L. Graves, Keep Greenwood County Beautiful chairman, emphasized teamwork and support to county community leaders and elected officials who attended Keep Greenwood County Beautiful’s 2019 annual report meeting at Wesley Commons retirement community — one of the organization’s annual meeting sponsors — Thursday.
“It’s really going to take, not only those board of directors from Keep Greenwood County Beautiful, but that collaboration and that team effort from the community to actually accomplish all the goals that we have for 2020,” Graves said.
For 2020, Angelle LaBorde, president and CEO at Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, will assume the chairwoman role.
“Johnathan has been a tremendous leader for Keep Greenwood County Beautiful and I hope that I can fill his shoes, continue to drive the organization and encourage the teamwork and support that we’ve had with our board. (I’m) looking forward to a great year,” LaBorde said.
LaBorde served as treasurer in 2019 and her addition took a load off Graves, who served as chairman and treasurer for several years prior.
Graves built a lot of good relationships with people on the board during his tenure as chairman, and his role also allowed him to network with other people throughout the county.
Maggie McMahon, Greenwood County litter prevention coordinator, has worked closely with Graves and Keep Greenwood County Beautiful since she was hired back in July.
McMahon collaborated with several schools, including working with Lander University’s Environmental Science Student Organization and Rotaract clubs.
“The only way we are really going to eliminate the problem and eliminate the litter is to have those kids involved in some way,” Graves said.
Greenwood residents can report littered roadways to McMahon by visiting the Litter Prevention page on Greenwood County’s website, or residents can call her at 864-942-8705.
“I think Maggie’s been a huge help, she really hit the ground running (and) made a huge difference. I think it really helps having somebody to coordinate all the efforts,” said Ryan Thomas, assistant to the Greenwood city manager.
Keep Greenwood County Beautiful looks to continue to work closely with Maggie in 2020 so that their goals align and both parties can tackle and implement new programming to begin to combat littering throughout the community.
“Greenwood’s a great community and we have a tremendous amount of pride, we want to show our Greenwood pride through involving citizens, businesses, corporate supporters (and) retirees. Everyone can work to solve this critical community issue and we really want the engagement of the community,” LaBorde said.
Toby Chappell, Greenwood County manager, thinks Greenwood is making progress in abating the littering problem, but the county is not done yet. He highlighted the organization’s use of technology, particularly social media, for encouraging people to get out, track littering and find places to better use resources to ultimately clean up the community.
Graves appreciates Keep Greenwood County Beautiful’s ability to organize and collaborate with everybody in the community. He noted that the continued collaboration and organization led to the different initiatives that the board has been able to execute throughout the years — Shred and E-Waste Days, Team Up to Clean Up, Litter Pick Up Day and Lake Greenwood Cleanup.
LaBorde wants to raise the bar in 2020 and focus on awareness and engagement to encourage more involvement and help “beautify Greenwood so that we have a really fabulous place to live.”