On a hot August day in 2017, Casey Holmes was digging a hole for a grave at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
It wasn’t just any grave. It was for his grandfather, Fred Holmes.
The sunbaked ground spoke to Casey, who is the supervisor at the cemetery.
“We had a Bobcat trackhoe that ended up breaking on his grave,” he said.
What did that tell him? Just like that dirt, “My papa was stubborn as can be,” Casey said. “His grave was pretty much all rock.”
On the Friday of Fred’s funeral, the skies opened and the rain descended.
“He always complained about not getting enough rain, and the day of his funeral, it poured down rain all day,” Casey said. “So that made me feel a little bit better because he got his rain.”
Casey also filled the hole.
“It was a little mixed feelings,” Casey said. “I was glad to be doing it because at least I knew I was going to be doing it the right way. But it also kind of hit me a little bit.”
Casey, who lives in Greenwood, started working at the cemetery in 2012 after finishing high school in Ninety Six.
“My father told me, ‘You’ve got a month to find a job or get out,’” Casey said. “My uncle was over this place at the time. So, I started up here and I was going to Piedmont Tech at night. In 2019, I took a break and went to CPW, and then they called me back here to see if I would come back.”
He returned to take the supervisor position in 2022. He and his three groundskeeping and maintenance employees are responsible for upkeep on the scenic 30-plus developed acres, which includes a pond.
Casey and his staff do landscaping, set markers, put up tents and install vaults, among other things.
Digging holes for graves takes about 45 minutes if the ground is hard and about 20 if it’s soft. The depth is 52-54 inches.
“I guess I’ve gotten accustomed to it,” Casey said of digging holes for graves. “The only time it has kind of bothered me is with little kids and young babies.”
One that hit him hard was for a 2-year-old. The family had a John Deer tractor theme for the funeral because the boy loved tractors.
“It kind of bothers me more now because I have a son who is going to be 3 in August,” said Casey, who still remembers exactly where the boy’s grave is. “Before, I didn’t have a kid, so it didn’t hit me as hard.”
While working funerals, Casey said the biggest thing is that he wants to show family members the utmost respect.
“You want to make sure you’re treating their family members right and making sure everything looks pristine,” he said. “The family will stick around sometimes, and you might talk to them then.”
Some people want to put dirt in the graves of their loved ones.
“We’ll just give them a shovel and let them put some in there, and then we’ll take over from there,” Casey said.
Some people wonder what it’s like to do what they consider a somewhat-morbid job.
“At the end of the day, it’s something I have to do to provide for my family,” Casey said. “I try not to think about it. In a way, it’s peaceful. You see where we’re at. The only noise you have is the highway. I just like the peace. Some mornings I come in and sit on the porch and watch the sunrise. It’s a pretty place out here.”
Casey and his crew work in all kinds of weather conditions.
“The weather doesn’t shut us down,” he said. “We’ve had funerals in snow, rain, everything.”
Rain is the worst for digging holes.
“That makes my job 10 times harder,” Casey said. “You are trying not to slide all over the place. It slows everything down. You have to track everything in and track it all back out.”
Wet ground can be problematic for other reasons, too.
“If you’ve got a husband here already buried and you’re digging the wife’s grave, if it’s raining, the wall will collapse off,” he said. “Then it reveals their vault.”
Like other cemeteries, Oakbrook has seen its share of theft and vandalism.
“We have had people request trail cameras,” Casey said. “We’ve put trail cameras up for people. There was a woman over in Maple — another section of ours — where her flowers were always getting stolen. So, we put a sign up that it was monitored by a camera, and we put a trail camera up. So, we do try to prevent it.”
There was a rash of stolen vases in 2017. Casey said thieves will get what’s coming to them.
“I call it bad juju — like you’re asking for karma to come get you, pretty much,” Casey said.
Working in a cemetery, there are certain superstitions.
“I don’t mess with stuff like that,” he said. “Growing up, you always heard to not step on people’s graves. I don’t like to mess with people’s things out here.”
If Casey has to do something he thinks might be disrespectful, he stops at the grave and apologizes to the person buried there.
Sometimes people leave trinkets around a grave marker.
“If it’s on the marker, it’s fine,” Casey said. “But some people will bring stuff out and set it around the marker. With us weed-eating, we’ll take it and put it in a box. And if they come out, we’ll give them the box.”
And what about ghost stories? After all, Casey spends a lot of time in a graveyard.
“We’ve seen what looks like orbs and stuff on some of the security cameras,” Casey said. “That’s for whoever wants to believe it or not.”