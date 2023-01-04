Performing arts are more than entertainment.
Just ask Lisa Mulkey Sanders, executive director for Greenwood Performing Arts, a Lakelands nonprofit in its 76th year.
Collaboration is key, Sanders said. Part of that is figuring out how Greenwood Performing Arts’ mission fits with the missions of its partners.
In 2022, Greenwood Performing Arts partnered with several arts venues and organizations, to bring multi-faceted outreach opportunities to youths and adults. More is planned for 2023.
Mamie W. Nicholson, Self Family Foundation president, said the arts have long been a priority for the philanthropic foundation, which recently celebrated its 80th anniversary.
Nicholson said Self Family Foundation is granting funds to Greenwood Performing Arts for South Carolina-based blues musician Mac Arnold’s music education preservation in public schools program for school-age children in 2023.
Dubbing GPA’s offering Boxcar Blues, Sanders said the curriculum shares how Arnold learned to make instruments from found objects, including metal gas cans.
“The idea is to teach children about the history of the blues, the music movement, and its instruments,” Sanders said. “For this, Greenwood Performing Arts will again partner with The Museum of Greenwood.”
Ideas for an accompanying exhibit are also formulating, Sanders said.
“The arts are a critical piece of keeping our community vibrant,” Nicholson said. “The Self Family Foundation has worked to bring the arts here, be it establishing the Arts Council on Waller Avenue or working to bring the Arts Center to Main Street. Part of what we look for in granting opportunities are curriculum-based programs that can be brought to schools and the community at-large.”
Nicholson said “you can’t put a price tag on a child’s opportunity to expression through the arts.”
“The arts are often looked at as a luxury, but they can change the future of so many children,” Nicholson said.
Sanders said this could all come together by the end of February or early March.
“Grants are so important to our mission,” Sanders said. “We are so thankful for grants from Greenwood County Community Foundation, the Self Family Foundation and others, including Greenwood Women Care and a sponsorship from Greenwood Mills. With that support, we were able to partner in 2022 with the phenomenal guitarist, Taz Niederauer, for outreach with the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Region and bring the Bulgarian Violins of Hope to Greenwood. ... No gift is too small. I am so appreciative.”
Mary Woodiwiss, director of grants and projects for Greenwood County Community Foundation, notes that Greenwood Performing Arts received grants from the Foundation in August 2021 and December 2022 and from Greenwood Women Care in October 2022.
Woodiwiss said music and art can improve quality of life for all ages, including senior adults.
“This is especially true when artists perform at residential facilities for those who cannot travel to a performance venue,” Woodiwiss wrote via email to the Index-Journal. “In addition, exposing school children to music, dance and theatrical performances encourages youth to be involved in healthy artistic avenues. ...”
When Taz Niederauer spoke to teens with the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Region, the then-Yale sophomore talked about staying in school, Sanders said.
“He told the kids that his parents told him to keep his grades up, or he couldn’t play his music gigs on the weekends,” Sanders said. “And he’s helping to pay for part of his college tuition.”
Sabrina Miller, executive director of Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Region, echoes Sander’s sentiments that arts outreach is having an impact.
“The partnership with GPA has allowed our teen members to experience many genres of art that they might not have otherwise,” Miller said, noting Taz Niederauer “showed them that it is possible to pursue your passion and education at the same time.”
“They were really impressed with his ability to juggle both as well as his down-to-earth personality,” Miller said.
Sanders said Greenwood Performing Arts is more than just concerts.
“These are professional touring groups,” Sanders said. “With about half of our performances, we try to have that educational component. I sincerely thank all our donors, giving at every level, who help make Greenwood a better place to live and work. ... This season alone, our performance schedule has attracted visitors from Georgia and Alabama, some who’ve traveled to Greenwood more than once.”
The week before Christmas, Greenwood Performing Arts hosted a sold-out Nutcracker Christmas Tea Party at the Arts Center of Greenwood, that introduced audiences to the story told in this famous ballet, funded in part through grants from Greenwood Women Care and Velux, Sanders said.
“It sold out before we really had a chance to promote it and quickly got to capacity,” Sanders said. “It introduced children to the story, and they got to interact with and ask questions of dancers from the International Ballet. Several children from our local Boys and Girls Clubs got to attend and it was a wonderful experience. Interacting and having conversations with performers is part of making the arts accessible and real.”
Miller said the younger children of the Boys and Girls Club were “enchanted with the Nutcracker Tea Party.”
“Having conversations with performers and learning about arts and music firsthand go a long way in helping our members realize their greatness,” Miller said.
Likewise, Lynn Rust said her older sister, Marian Ann Blanton, who has an intellectual disability was also enthralled with the recent The Nutcracker performance.
“Marian Ann has grown up listening to the songs from The Nutcracker, so she was thrilled to hear the music and watch the dancers,” Rust said. “I sat behind her during the program and loved watching her. ... Her eyes never left the stage.”
Another profound impact during the 2022 performance season, Sanders said, was when stringed instruments, once played by Jewish musicians killed in the Holocaust came to the Lakelands this past spring, as part of a statewide tour for Violins of Hope.
School-age children and adults alike were educated about these instruments and the rescue of Bulgaria’s Jews during the Holocaust, in partnership with Columbia-based Varna International. A collaborative effort, between Abbeville Opera House, Greenwood Community Theatre, Greenwood Performing Arts and The Museum of Greenwood made it happen.
In 2023, Sanders said work is being done to bring art and music and dance to places including after-school youth programs, retirement communities, skilled nursing care centers and to adults with disabilities.
“Our mission is to bring the arts and music to where people are and make it accessible to all,” Sanders said.
On Sanders’ bucket list for the months ahead is to work with International Ballet founder Lena Forster to bring a ballet opportunity to local disabled adults, modeled in part after a successful endeavor Forster began in Greenville that is the subject of an award-winning documentary, “Invitation to Dance.”
Forster, who moved to the Greenwood area 2 1/2 years ago, said she hopes to develop something like that here, possibly in partnership with Burton Center for Disabilities and Special Needs.
“Dance can open up a whole new world for people with intellectual and physical disabilities,” Forster said. “My program in Greenville was started several years ago and is alive and kicking. Now, we just have to find the funding to do it here. The more people who know about it, the better.”