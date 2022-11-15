Mental health services are increasing in Lakelands counties thanks to a $3 million grant.
Grant money, passed through the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, has been awarded to the state Department of Mental Health to expand mobile crisis services in 10 counties across the state.
Those counties receiving the grant are Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick, Saluda, Laurens, Edgefield, Newberry, Aiken, Anderson and Chesterfield.
The funds, $750,000 a year for four years, will allow the state agency to expand its current mobile crisis program with the addition of peer-support specialists and telehealth initiatives. The grant will also help pay for state certification for staff as well as iPads and service plans for each of the sheriff’s departments in seven counties.
“We’re excited for this opportunity. This grant allows us the opportunity to expand these teams to have a peer support specialist to utilize during a response. Rather than just a clinician, it’ll allow us to have someone there who has actually been through a similar situation,” said Stacee Rowell, program director of Mobile Crisis at the state level.
The service is available 24/7, 365 days a year for anyone needing psychiatric assistance. By calling 833-364-2274, the caller’s needs will be triaged and a level of response is determined based on information provided – either a crisis or non-crisis. During regular business hours, non-crisis calls are transferred to a local mental health center. After hours, a message is taken and given to the mental health center to follow up within the next business day.
Crisis calls are transferred to a local mental health clinic’s on-call clinician for further triage. A client walk-in or a response to the site by the Mobile Crisis team may be offered (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.). During a crisis call, the call center might also try to deescalate the crisis and, if unable, will dispatch the Mobile Crisis team (5 p.m. to 8:30 a.m., weekends, holidays, center closures).
Once the Mobile Crisis team has been dispatched, the team will respond to the location with law enforcement and provide an assessment or determine further treatment options.
“The goal is to give them the local resources they may need to stay in the community and have a safety plan so they can remain here — keeping them out of the hospitals,” said Heidi Hoogstraal, mobile crisis supervisor.
Melanie Gambrell, Beckman Center for Mental Health executive director, said the funds will allow her facility to continue to increase capacity.
“Our hope is to have two teams on call for the future. That will decrease response times if they can’t use telehealth — 988 is operational, 911 for mental health emergencies.” She said mobile crisis is available 24/7 to respond with law enforcement in the community.
“And if anyone is in crisis during daytime hours, they can walk in the door and they will be seen,” she said.
