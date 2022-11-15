Beckman

The $3 million grant awarded to the South Carolina Department of Mental Health will allow 10 counties in high-need areas across the state to expand their mobile crisis services.

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

Mental health services are increasing in Lakelands counties thanks to a $3 million grant.

Grant money, passed through the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, has been awarded to the state Department of Mental Health to expand mobile crisis services in 10 counties across the state.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.

Tags