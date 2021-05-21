Applications are being accepted for a grant program that helps provide training for current businesses facing expansion, new technology, new services and new organizational structuring.
The Upper Savannah Council of Governments Workforce Development Division is facilitating the grant program, which will allocate $54,000 from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, a news release from Upper Savannah said. The Incumbent Worker Training grant program is available to businesses in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties.
“The Upper Savannah Workforce Board will use the funds to help workers earn a credential or receive training that will yield a promotion and/or higher wages,” the release said.
The minimum request is set at $5,000 and the maximum request is set at $20,000 per business. Priority will be given to business in the manufacturing, health care and trade occupations, such as electricians, carpenters and plumbers.
Awarded businesses will have to provide a match for the training program:
• Employers with 49 employees or fewer must match at least 10% of the cost.
• Employers with 50-100 employees must match at least 25% of the cost.
• Employers with more than 100 employees must match at least 50% of the cost.
A review committee comprised of members of the Upper Savannah SC Works Business Services Team and the Workforce Development Board will evaluate the applications.
Upper Savannah will work with selected businesses to develop an agreement for the training. A reimbursement of costs will be provided after the business provides the training services enumerated in the contract. Instructor salaries, textbooks, manuals and consumable materials may be reimbursable. Routine safety or refresher course materials, salaries of in-house instructors, travel for trainers or trainees cannot be reimbursed.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. June 15. Applications submitted after the deadline will be retained for future consideration, if funding becomes available, the release said. Funds will be obligated by July 31.
For a copy of the application, contact the Upper Savannah workforce staff at 864-941-8050 or bmorgan@uppersavannah.com. The application is also located at upperscworks.com/employers.