A federal grant received by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is going toward programs to prevent substance use and a focus will be on children, particularly in three Upstate counties.
The $450,000 grant is one of seven Comprehensive Community Approaches Preventing Substance Use grants awarded in the country and will focus mainly on Greenwood, Laurens and Union counties, which have among the highest drug overdose rates in the state.
Through partnerships with local agencies and the Western Piedmont Education Consortium, which is made up of 13 school districts, the grant programs will focus on preventing and responding to adverse childhood experiences.
“Broadly speaking, this grant is aimed at looking at adverse childhood experiences, particularly in those families in those situations who are experiencing substance use, and how those are so interrelated, and how we need to have partnerships and community systems in place to begin addressing at a fundamental and foundational level, those issues that we’re seeing in our communities,” said Dr. Kandi Fredere, DHEC’s upstate region public health director, during a Thursday press conference.
The synthetic opioid fentanyl is a driver of an increase in drug overdose deaths in the U.S. and in South Carolina, according to Emma Kennedy, DHEC Division of Injury and Substance Use Prevention director.
Kennedy said adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, are preventable, potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood.
In Greenwood and Laurens County, she said, 59% of adults report having an ACE, in which 27% report an ACE from household substance use.
The grant programming will include parenting curriculums and a partnership called Handle With Care.
As part of the partnership, law enforcement will alert a child’s school before the start of the next day when the child is present at a potentially traumatic scene.
“So then the school administrators, counselors, teachers are on alert that this child’s going to need a little bit more grace,” Kennedy said, and they can begin implementing practices to get the child resources they need.
She mentioned a student might be falling asleep in class or need to retake a test, for example.
Fay Sprouse, superintendent of Greenwood County School District 51 in Ware Shoals, said at Thursday’s press conference that ACEs and substance abuse affect brain development and lead to functional differences in learning.
“Research tells us that students exposed to ACEs have five times more problems with attendance, six times more likely to have behavior problems and three times more likely to suffer from academic failure,” she said.
She said she thinks her hand was the first one up when she heard about the Handle With Care Program.
“Going forward, the child has been shown grace, the child has been shown love and care by his or her school family,” she said.
“And that may make a difference in attitude, in building resilience. We can’t prevent these ACEs, necessarily. Once they get to us that’s already happened. We have to build resilience, we have to let them know how to cope, give them coping skills. And this can be the beginning of it.”
Jim Suber, executive director of WPEC, called the grant a “trailblazing opportunity” and said it will spread beyond WPEC counties.
He said he was skeptical to start with, but saw what it would do for the 40,000 students in the consortium, “it was a no brainer.”