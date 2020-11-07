Greenwood County Parks and Recreation department found graffiti Friday on the wall in one of the bathrooms at the site of the old Civic Center site.
“It’s already been taken care of,” Brad Cuttill, director of the department, said.
The graffiti, written in what appeared to be spray paint, read “Trump 2020” and also contained a swastika and the n-word.
Cuttill said the department opted to paint over the graffiti rather than refer to law enforcement for investigation.
“It’s the first time we have had any issues with it,” Cuttill said.
Greenwood County Democratic Chairman Bill Kimler declined to comment. Attempts to reach Greenwood County Republican Chairwoman Jo Ann Burroughs were unsuccessful.