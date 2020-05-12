Even with the COVID-19 pandemic consuming much of their senior years, graduates in the Lakelands area will have traditional graduation ceremonies at their respective high schools. Times, dates and locations for the ceremonies have been confirmed by Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52, as well as Abbeville and McCormick county school districts.
The state Department of Education outlined social distancing precautions and guidelines for school districts to follow — including limiting two tickets per student, livestreaming each ceremony, recommending students and attendees wear protective masks and gloves and prohibiting congregating before or after the ceremony.
The graduation ceremonies’ times, dates and locations are as follows:
Emerald High School
Time: 9 a.m.
Date: May 28
Location: Frank Hill Football Stadium
Rain date and time: May 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Greenwood High School
Time: 9 a.m.
Date: May 29
Location: J.W. Babb Football Stadium
Rain date and time: May 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Other plans announced for EHS and GHS graduations: Spots will be marked off in both stadiums to indicate where people can stand, and times will be set up for families to take pictures with their graduates before the ceremony begins.
Dixie High School
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: May 28
Location: Dixie High School Football Field
Rain date and time: May 30 at 10 a.m.
Abbeville High School
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: May 29
Location: Abbeville High School Football Field
Rain date and time: May 30 at 7 p.m.
Other plans announced for AHS and DHS graduations: Traditions, such as senior day festivities, will be incorporated into the ceremonies.
McCormick High School
Time: TBD
Date: June 5
Location: TBD
Rain date and time: TBD
Other plans: TBD
Ninety Six High School
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: May 28
Location: Wilson Campbell Stadium
Rain date and time: TBD
Other plans: Graduates are expected to enter the stadium from behind the school through the “team gate” at the back of the locker room. They will process down the hill at the end zone and follow a prescribed path to their seats. Once the ceremony is complete, graduates will recess out of the stadium along the same path they entered, to their vehicles so they can leave the campus.Graduates are then expected to drive to the school complex and pick up diplomas in a drive-thru fashion at the back of the complex near the gym area. They will be given diplomas at that time.
Ware Shoals High School
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: May 28
Location: Lou Brissie Field in Riegel Stadium
Rain date and time: TBD
Other plans: The ceremony will be livestreamed on the district’s website.
Information will be updated as it becomes available or changes.
