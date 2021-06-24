Changing careers almost always comes with some anxiety, but Andrew Ramos faced his worries down to chase a childhood interest in being a police officer.
Ramos, 29, is among the Greenwood Police Department’s newest hires, and recently he earned the J.P. Strom award for graduating top of his class at the state Criminal Justice Academy. He’s one of three officers working at the department today who have this distinction.
But a few years ago, being a police officer wasn’t really on Ramos’ mind. He was working a retail management job when he reconnected with his brother, who is a military police officer. His brother shared stories about the job, and it reignited an interest in law enforcement Ramos had growing up.
“I thought if I was going to start, let me apply right now,” he said.
Ramos said he had some worries about applying to be a police officer at 29 — many who apply are younger, and his CJA class was filled with fresh-faced recruits. He thought a lack of experience at his age would be a mark against him, but Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the officer’s life experience, having a family and dedication to proving himself an asset made him a great candidate.
“We’re lucky to have him,” Chaudoin said. “Me and Mitchell (McAllister) said before he went to the academy that he’ll win the J.P. Strom.”
The first two weeks at the academy were a physical trial, Ramos said. Trainees were taught physical combat and sparred, demonstrating an ability to control situations that demand contact. Following that, trainees went through weeks of legal classes, studying case law to understand what authority officers have and how it can be applied.
That’s where the academy typically loses many recruits. They have to score at least a 70 on their exam at the end of this portion, or they’re booted from the class. Ramos finished with an average of about 98.
“Honestly, I thought it was kind of fun,” he said.
Wednesday marked Ramos’ last day in phase A of the Greenwood Police Department’s probation officer training program. The first phase is a few weeks of responding to nonemergency calls and getting used to resolving disputes, learning who to talk to and what questions to ask, among other things.
Next, Ramos will spend weeks learning to respond to emergency calls, then how to patrol and keep an eye out for things that seem out of place or unusual. The last probationary phase is spent working with investigators to learn how they think and approach digging into cases.
Ramos joins Lucas Spencer and Bailey Thompson as the three current Greenwood Police Department officers who have earned the J.P. Strom award, although Chaudoin said the department has had several prior officers who also earned it.
At Monday’s Greenwood City Council meeting, Chaudoin also recognized officers Brandon White and Jorge Ortega, who earned commendations from the state Department of Public Safety for DUI enforcement. The police department was also named department of the year in its division for a DUI enforcement award contest by the public safety department.
“Our whole point is to give Greenwood city the best police officers we can,” Chaudoin said. “The most important thing is that we hire good people. If we do that, we can make them good police officers.”