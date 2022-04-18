Two Greenwood police officers received recognition for their work at Monday's city council meeting, both earning medals for their service.
As Capt. Matt Caughman and his family stood in front of city council, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin recounted the May 21, 2020 call Caughman took that ended in gunfire. Caughman was the first officer to respond to a call of a domestic dispute that night on North Hospital Street.
While inside, Caughman got into a physical struggle with 60-year-old Willie Quarles, who had a gun. The gun went off during the struggle, hitting Caughman in his protective vest over his chest. In return, Caughman fired 12 times, killing Quarles.
"There's no doubt in my mind officer Caughman is here tonight to receive this award because he was wearing his body armor," Chaudoin said Monday.
After thanking council for funding the department so every officer can have body armor, he presented Caughman with the department's Medal of Valor and a Purple Heart award.
Chaudoin also awarded Sgt. Dan Cardarelli with the life-saving award for providing CPR on March 8 to a 1-year-old child who had consumed what could have been a lethal dose of opiates. Cardarelli performed CPR until paramedics arrive, and the child survived without permanent medical complications, Chaudoin said.
"The standards he represents are the standards of the Greenwood Police Department," Chaudoin said. "He did not hesitate to serve, protect and to care."
Mayor Brandon Smith read aloud and gave GLEAMNS Assistant Community Services Program Director Zsaquez Flucker a proclamation naming May Community Action Month, and recognizing GLEAMNS' role in providing opportunity to the people of Greenwood and helping them seize it.
Council approved readings of three proposed ordinances to rezone properties — one is set to become a restaurant, another is part of an incoming apartment complex and the other is intended to become a duplex.
The first rezoning request was a second reading on rezoning a small portion of a nearly 7-acre tract at 1414 Calhoun Road, beside Greenwood Presbyterian Church and in front of the Greenwood Premiere theater parking lot.
Ed Horne, who spoke on behalf of the property's buyer, said rezoning this sliver of the lot so it's consistent with the other 7 acres will allow the owner to build a restaurant there. He said while the purchaser hadn't finalized what kind of restaurant it will be, a relative of his owns the China Garden restaurant. Council passed this request unanimously.
Council approved first reading of the two other rezoning requests. The first is to rezone the back portion of 612 Seaboard Ave. — Rogelio's Market — from neighborhood commercial to high-density residential. The owner wants to build a duplex on the back portion, said city planner Draper Carlile.
The other rezoning request council approved was to rezone 108 Webb Ave. from general commercial to high-density residential. That lot is part of the Havenwood Mathis apartment complex that's underway. The first phase of this development is being built on adjacent property in the county, and the property at 108 Webb Ave. had to be rezoned to facilitate the planned construction, as well as to allow the builder to apply for federal housing tax credits.