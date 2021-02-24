What role do bicycles and animal costumes play in modern policing? For Chief T.J. Chaudoin and the Greenwood Police Department, it’s all part of connecting with his community.
Chaudoin made clear from the outset when he took on the department’s leadership role that his focus was on community policing — a philosophy focused on making communities safer by building strong relationships between law enforcement and the people they serve. Together, he said, residents and officers can come up with equitable and fair solutions to community troubles.
That can’t always be done from behind the wheel of a patrol car. Part of Chaudoin’s approach has been to increase officers’ interactions in public events and involvement with food drives and community initiatives. Soon, though, he plans to add on a bicycle-mounted community patrol team.
“It’s about bringing them a little closer to the community,” Chaudoin said, “the same as foot patrols. It’s easier to stop and talk to an officer if they’re not in a patrol car.”
The police department has worked with Firehouse Subs on a grant to buy four bicycles for the police department, which Chaudoin said should be deployed soon. Three officers are on the community patrol team, Matt Blackwell, William Kay and Courtney Clemmons.
“All three of them have great personalities for it,” he said.
Along with the bike patrols, Chaudoin said he expects the police department’s new mascot, “Justice,” to be delivered soon. The dog mascot costume aims to bring a friendly, fuzzy face to community events and even schools, to help officers connect with children and families in a more light-hearted way.
All of these new developments have been part of a conversation the police department is in with a panel of city residents aiming to bring a diversity of opinions and perspectives to this new wave of community policing. The panel consists of Meg’s House Director Alice Hodges, Morris Chapel Baptist Church Pastor Oliver McCray, former Greenwood County Democratic Party Chairman Charles Lewis, pediatrician Jimmell Felder, Iglesia Cristiana Misionera Pastor Ramon Sanchez, Jamar Crawford of Next Level Lifestyles and Old Field Bethel AME Church Pastor Annette Edwards.
“Part of it is about getting people like Ms. Edwards and other community leaders involved in community events with us,” Chaudoin said. “It’s good for the police department to understand where the community is coming from, and for the community to understand where the police department is coming from.”
The panel members serve as liaisons between residents and the police, McCray said. They share community concerns with Chaudoin and help educate people about the community work the police department is doing. McCray said he’s already seen this partnership in action when an officer joined in helping distribute food boxes to people in the community from Morris Chapel’s parking lot earlier this month.
Recently, officers have helped with a food drive among Ninety Six’s schools, and helped fill “blessing boxes” in the community, storing non-perishable foods in public food pantries.
“Stuff like that is the ‘serve’ part of our job,” Chaudoin said. “We’re all working on the same page, and to the same goal.”