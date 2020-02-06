Bringing new business and industry to Greenwood is still top priority for the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, and at Wednesday’s board of directors meeting, members heard an update on the latest efforts to do both.
GPA CEO Heather Simmons Jones started the meeting updating board members on the hiring of a new marketing director — Dawn Hiller. She accepted the job offer on Tuesday, and will start work Feb. 18.
“She’s got a lot of experience making and marketing websites,” Jones said.
The kind of experience that most people don’t have right away, however, is in economic development, Jones said. She asked the board to approve funds to send Hiller to a seminar later this month, to familiarize her with the economic development field. It was unanimously approved.
The board also approved moving $12,000 that had originally been allocated for site certification, but changes to the certification process made that money unnecessary, Jones said. Instead, that money was redirected toward putting together a marketing plan for the North Greenwood Industrial Park speculative building. Jones said the goal is to market and sell that space to an investor before construction on the building is complete.
Along with the alliance’s continued work with existing partners, Jones said a recent retail recruitment study identified 20 potential retail matches for Greenwood. Jones said she’s been looking into what these retailers need in terms of land and facilities, and will soon be sending out letters pitching Greenwood to these companies. Follow-up pitch packets will come after, featuring more information on what the area has to offer these companies.
Finally, Jones explained that in December, the Foundation for a Greater Greenwood County Board voted to allow The Greenwood Promise to break off as its own, standalone nonprofit. The Greenwood Promise Committee will be the new organization’s board, and the nonprofit’s staff has secured office space on the fifth floor of the Greenwood Building.