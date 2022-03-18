Thursday, Greenwood Performing Arts celebrated women and honored four women who have contributed to Lakelands arts and culture.
This event, a luncheon, catered by Fat Daddy’s at the Arts Center of Greenwood, billed as “Sweet Tea with Your ‘Pearl’ Friends,” is the first planned by the nonprofit to highlight women in the arts during Women’s History Month.
Lisa Sanders, GPA executive director, told the crowd when the luncheon began to take shape, a lengthy list of potential list of honorees showed her the idea had merit, for 2022 and beyond.
This inaugural year, GPA honored:
The late Josephine Bowick Abney, a former Callison Road resident who was a philanthropist and ardent supporter of arts, education, health and science in Greenwood and beyond.
Lander’s cultural center bears her name and the women’s center at Self Regional Medical Center is named in Abney’s honor. Abney died in 2020 at age 101.
Anne Craig, the now-retired founding executive director of the Arts Center of Greenwood. Craig’s vision led to the Arts Center of Greenwood’s present home, Main Street’s stately former federal building, being transformed into elegant gallery and venue space. Craig has also been instrumental in the Arts Center’s growth in programs for youths and adults, as well as an endowment to support programs.
Ruth Martin, a longtime educator and art instructor who taught generations of students at Greenwood High School, the Greenwood YMCA and Piedmont Technical College, as well as art students who took in-studio lessons with Martin.
Linda M. Stevens, a former executive director of Greenwood Performing Arts, which at that time, in 1994, was a sponsor organization for a concert series at Lander University. Stevens is noted for incorporating community and youth outreach into GPA programming, which continues today.
“It’s recognizing women who contribute to arts in our community and a good reason to have a party,” Sanders said, lauding the accomplishments of honorees.
Ahead of the luncheon, Sanders described the honorees as visionaries. “Each of these women have given their time, talent and support to furthering the arts in our community,” Sanders said.
Luncheon guests also heard from Greenwood-born Anna Mills Polatty Cox, who owns her own consulting firm, Amplified Communications LLC. Cox had a little fun with guests, quizzing them on business dining etiquette and sharing suggestions for flawless business meals going forward.
“Eye contact is one of the most critical points for making a good first impression,” Cox said.
Then, humorist, author and speaker, Jane Jenkins Herlong, of Johnston, shared stories, laughs and even songs, about those who inspire her.
“My pearl friends are seasoned,” Herlong said. “I like wise women. I like women who are steeped — they are truly themselves. I like women who are steamed. They are not angry. They have energy.”
A winner of the Miss South Carolina 1979 pageant, Herlong’s newest book launches in April, “Sweet Tea Secrets from the Deep-Fried South: Sassy, Sacred, Southern Stories Filled with Hope and Humor.”
Greenwood Performing Arts was established more than 75 years ago to provide all ages with diverse, professional artistic performances that entertain and educate. Be on the lookout for information about upcoming offerings, including Violins of Hope. Visit greenwoodperformingarts.org.