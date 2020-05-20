Faced with the removal of one-third of its revenue, Greenwood Partnership Alliance is postponing its Thursday meeting. The board of directors had intended to discuss the 2020-21 budget.
After Greenwood County Council’s decision Tuesday to remove its membership and its contribution of $300,000 from GPA, GPA Board Chairman Chip Stockman made the decision to cancel the meeting.
Stockman promised in an email to board members that the economic development organization’s finance committee will provide a budget as soon as possible and reschedule the meeting.
He also announced he is appointing an ad hoc committee to meet next week to propose how GPA will move forward.
Stockman said GPA will remain relevant despite the change in funding.