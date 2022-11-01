Gowan

James Gowan was officially named executive director of Faith Home, filling the role of the late Aline Barnes, affectionately known as "Mama Barnes."

When James Gowan first came to Faith Home, it was during a time when his life was falling apart. He was the one needing help and Faith Home was the place that was going to do provide it.

Ever since walking through the doors in 2012, he has worn many hats – from previously being with the Spartanburg County School District to working in the kitchen at Faith Home, then moving up as office manager, superintendent and general manager.

