When James Gowan first came to Faith Home, it was during a time when his life was falling apart. He was the one needing help and Faith Home was the place that was going to do provide it.
Ever since walking through the doors in 2012, he has worn many hats – from previously being with the Spartanburg County School District to working in the kitchen at Faith Home, then moving up as office manager, superintendent and general manager.
He’s now taking on a new role as executive director of Faith Home, a role previously held by the late Aline Barnes, or as many knew her “Mama Barnes.”
It’s a role Gowan, originally from Spartanburg, said he will never be able to fill. However, he was able to learn a thing or two from Barnes in the time they worked with one another.
“I’ll never be able to fill Mrs. Barnes’ shoes. She taught me a few things while she was here, the main thing is before you make any decision pray about it. Just always look at things with a lot of love. Sometimes it can be a very difficult job. You do see some failures, but the ones who make it are well worth it,” he said.
But with the failures come the successes. Gowan said it’s a blessing to see men and women come to Faith Home broken, much like himself, turn their lives around and become productive members of society. Gowan is one of many success stories.
“I was definitely the one being helped when I walked through the door. I attend the meetings that the residents do. I’m still in church every Sunday. So I’m still in active recovery, plus I have an opportunity to help other people who came from where I do,” he said. “If you’ve been there, you know what some of these folks have gone through and you can feel their pain.”
Gowan added that at first there was a strong stigmatism about alcoholism and drug addiction, but that’s not the case today.
He said many such barriers have been broken over the years.
“I heard Mrs. Barnes say when they first started in 1971 it’s not something that the community wanted, but Greenwood has grown to support Faith Home in a mighty way,” he said.
As for the future of Faith Home, he said not much will be changing.
“Mine and the board of directors’ main goal is to keep the program here at Faith Home the same as it’s been. It’s a proven program that works and we have experienced a lot of growth in the last five years. If God sees fit to continue to bless us, it’s up to Him if we’re going to expand in the future,” he said.
