Gov. Henry McMaster is proposing pay raises for South Carolina teachers that will raise their pay by 25% by 2026.
The pay increase is one of a few proposals made by McMaster in his budget proposal for the year. While state lawmakers are considering budget matters, there have also been discussions on legislation related to social issues, live streaming board meetings and school choice vouchers, among other things.
McMaster talked about his budget proposals during his State of the State Address last month. He proposed raising teacher salaries by $2,500 at each step, bring the minimum starting teacher salary to $42,500. McMaster said his goal is a minimum starting salary of $50,000 by 2026.
The proposals also include putting $254 million toward state aid to classrooms, $25 million toward education savings accounts, pending approval by the legislature, and a $2,500 retention supplement.
State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver’s budget requests mirror McMaster’s when it comes to her top priorities. She requested $254 million for state aid to classrooms and funds for retention supplements.
A state Senate bill is seeking to create the Education Scholarship Trust Fund, which would provide funds to families to be used toward costs such as tuition or materials at a participating school, such as a private school.
The Senate has approved the bill, Senate Bill 39, and it is now in the hands of the House of Representatives committee on education and public works.
If created, the fund would provide $6,000 per student per year. It would begin in the 2024-25 school year and be limited to 5,000 scholarship students. The second year would be limited to 10,000 and the third and subsequent years would be limited to 15,000.
On Wednesday, a bill received a favorable report from the Senate Education Committee that would, if passed, require all school boards of trustees, including charter schools and special schools, to live stream meetings. Currently, Greenwood County school districts 50 and 52, and Abbeville and McCormick county school districts livestream those meetings. Greenwood County School District 51’s board and the board of trustees for the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe do not.
Numerous bills have been filed in the State House related to social issues, such as critical race theory, gender identity and library materials.
One bill, House Bill 3728 would create the South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act. It’s a catch-all for those social issues that have dominated public school discourse.
For example, the bill would prohibit teaching that “an individual, by virtue of the race, sex, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin of the individual, inherently is privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” among other similar restrictions. The bill would also dictate that library and media center material be “age appropriate and grade appropriate,” along with preventing the requirement that students or staff engage in “mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling unless it is prescribed as part of a corrective action plan.”
The state House of Representatives passed the H. 3728 on Wednesday evening and it has been referred to the Senate Education Committee.
Those in favor of the bill claimed it was meant to prevent indoctrination. Those in opposition brought up many points, including ones about teacher retention.
“This is crazy town, now,” said Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, after Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, introduced an amendment that would allow parents to bring a private cause of action for injunctive relief against a school district for violating the bill.
“We’re going to talk about our teacher shortage in this state,” Ott said.
“You keep passing legislation like this, it’s not going to matter what we tell our teachers to teach because we’re not going to have anybody to teach at all.”
McCravy’s amendment was adopted.
McCravy said Thursday afternoon that this amendment would not allow for a teacher to be sued, but a school district, and is for injunctive relief, not monetary.
“I think it was an important bill for transparency and also for parental rights because more and more we’re finding this indoctrination in our schools and we need to stop it and this bill allows parents to be able to see the curriculum seven days before their kids go to school,” McCravy said.
“Look, I’m a teacher, I come from a whole family of teachers and I care about teachers but we also need to care about parents and students. The teachers I’ve talked to are happy that this kind of controversial stuff, they’re not going to be forced to teach it in school.”
Opposition also said the bill would stifle the teaching of the ugly parts of history. Rep. Leon Howard, D-Columbia, said it was one of the worst pieces of legislation he has seen.
Rep. Raye Felder, R-Fort Mill, the primary sponsor of the bill, said she has spent about two years working on the legislation and said it was carefully drafted and said she would watch the senate closely on the bill.
Rep. Adam Morgan, R-Taylors, spoke in favor of the bill, saying it lays out what the prohibited concepts in public school classrooms should be and proclaiming multiple times that “Words matter.” He claimed the bill’s opposition were using words that don’t appear in the bill to characterize it.
“Basically, it’s don’t discriminate, don’t push racism, don’t indoctrinate kids in your personal political viewpoints. That’s what it says. Words matter.”
The word “indoctrinate” does not appear in the bill.
The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office released a fiscal impact summary on the bill. The bill would allow the state education department to withhold 5% of a district or school’s state aid to classrooms money. The fiscal impact summary says that is a range of $104,600 to $18.5 million.
Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Smoaks, mentioned those numbers when referring to a book read by a previous representative called “Black is a Rainbow Color,” which has been removed from a South Carolina school library.
“Why? Because their school chose to have a book about rainbow colors? Why does it bother people so much, I really don’t understand what the problem is if allowing a child to pick that book up,” Bamberg said.
“That is what we’re opening the doors to.”
That bill is one of a few relating to these issues. There are a handful of bills that have been filed that would seek to expand or codify the rights of parents to be involved in their child’s education.
H. 3197, for example, would create the Parental Bill of Rights, codifying that parents have “fundamental rights regarding the upbringing, education, and care of their children.”
Similarly, H. 3485 would create the Families’ Rights and Responsibilities Act, which would recognize that parents have ultimate responsibility to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children.