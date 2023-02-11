SC State House

Gov. Henry McMaster is proposing pay raises for South Carolina teachers that will raise their pay by 25% by 2026.

The pay increase is one of a few proposals made by McMaster in his budget proposal for the year. While state lawmakers are considering budget matters, there have also been discussions on legislation related to social issues, live streaming board meetings and school choice vouchers, among other things.

