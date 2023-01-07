GGC aerial view (copy)

Gov. Henry McMaster's proposed executive budget for 2023 includes $7 million total to the Greenwood Genetic Center for research initiatives.

Gov. Henry McMaster has proposed $7 million for the Greenwood Genetic Center in his executive budget for this year.

Although the state Legislature will debate and pass the state’s budget, McMaster’s executive budget shows his administration’s priorities for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

