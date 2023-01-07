Gov. Henry McMaster has proposed $7 million for the Greenwood Genetic Center in his executive budget for this year.
Although the state Legislature will debate and pass the state’s budget, McMaster’s executive budget shows his administration’s priorities for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The budget includes $5 million in non-recurring funds for the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs partnership with the GGC for an Alzheimer’s disease research project. The project is set to be named after the late Gov. Carrol Campbell Jr., who was diagnosed with and publicly discussed Alzheimer’s disease in the early 2000s.
Dr. Steve Skinner, director of the genetic center, said his staff wasn’t considering this Alzheimer’s disease research project as a possibility, but a coalition of medical researchers is trying to use new technologies to explore treatment options.
“That’s not an area or disease we typically focus on, most of our work is on pediatric disease, birth defects, that sort of thing,” Skinner said.
The program, if funded in the legislative budget, will look into the function of mitochondria — the part of a cell that produces the energy needed for its survival and function. Neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s affect mitochondrial function, and this project would look into how to restore that.
An ultimate goal, if researchers can find a successful treatment, is to start a facility in Greenwood that would make mitochondria organelles for this work.
The other $2 million for the center in the governor’s budget proposal would represent the fourth year of a five-year funding rollout to develop personalized treatment plans for people with intellectual disabilities or who have autism spectrum disorder.
“This was based on several years of meeting with legislators and explaining what we do,” Skinner said.
Skinner said legislators challenged him to come up with a “major initiative” that the state can help fund.
“That’s all I got, I didn’t know what ‘major’ meant,” he said. ‘Initially we called it a technological or genomic medicine initiative ... to try and find answers for patients faster and try to find treatments for patients.”
GGC deals with patients with rare genetic diseases, and finding a diagnosis alone can take, on average, seven years for many patients, Skinner said.
“It was basically to give us resources to bring on new technology,” he said, “and personnel to use those technologies and computational tools to get patients answers sooner.”
Though the governor’s budget isn’t a final say, Skinner said he hopes to see these items stick through the legislative budgeting process.
