DUE WEST — Gov. Henry McMaster touted educational plans as the key to growth during a visit to Erskine College.
The governor was the keynote speaker at Saturday’s commencement ceremony and was awarded an honorary doctorate for his career in public service.
Among other things, Erskine College President Steven Adamson lauded McMaster for his work on school choice plans and efforts to raise teacher salaries.
McMaster touted his plan to provide between $5,000 and $6,000 in vouchers to parents, based on income. A $30 million account can be drawn on by parents for public or private school for use in coaching, tuition and transportation for all things related to education.
The $30 million figure can provide funds for up to 5,000 students, he said.
“We have had difficulty with the Supreme Court to get it done, but we believe we have the right vehicle for parents to educate children the way they think,” he said.
McMaster said he has not seen the latest figures on a request from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe. The school presented a request in the budget for $540,000 for operating expenses and a $3.4 million for capital projects.
“I 100 percent support Governor’s School at John de la Howe,” he said, while also noting the work done at the two other governor’s schools.
“I don’t know of another state that has this,” he said. McMaster also declined to say if the budget requests by other schools will be approved.
John de la Howe is unique, he said, labeling it one of the great innovations in South Carolina. “Those are excellent schools; I’ve been to all of them. I think all South Carolinians can be very proud of what we’ve done.”
Three pillars of success for South Carolina are education, economic growth and environmental issues, he said. He said the state has to grow economically to educate young and older people not just for jobs, but for careers.
As far as economic growth, South Carolina has a technical college system that is first in world, McMaster said. The state is providing more than $100 million in scholarships for high-demand jobs. That is one thing companies around the world appreciate when they come to the U.S. to hire people.
One example is the visit of Saudi Arabia business officials who announced Friday a $37 billion contract with Boeing to to buy up to 121 aircraft. McMaster said they were impressed by the work South Carolina officials have done.
In the political realm, McMaster noted he remains a supporter of former President Donald Trump, despite former Gov. Nikki Haley seeking the office and information from Sen. Tim Scott’s office that he is considering a run for the presidency.
“I’ve been with President Trump since 2015. We led his campaign here in 2016 and again in ‘20 and are supporting him.
“I will say that South Carolina is really standing tall because Gov. Haley and Sen. Scott will be excellent candidates. I’m very proud of the fact that we are producing such strong candidates.”
