Bug watching can be serious business. Several people joined Anne Barklow to do a census on a greenspace in front of the Greenwood County Veterans Center. The goal, she said, is to count the number and kinds of insects that pollinate the plants. People watch plants for 15 minutes and count how many times insects stop on flowers. Barklow, a retired horticulturist for the city, said in those 15 minutes, everyone is a citizen-scientist. It helps that people aren’t just labor volunteers; they are actually helping, and their work has meaning. She is still a liaison for Bee City USA. One of jobs with Bee City is education, and that’s where the pollinator census comes in. She tries to get residents, volunteers and city crews to work together, learn differences from carpenter and bumblebees (furry and shiny heinies), and how to use cellphone as a camera for photos and keeping records. This is good too for gardeners and volunteers. They also will know what plants to put in their own garden, she said. A census gets people excited. If everybody can plant pollinator plants in their garden to make up for land that’s being taken from insects, it will help. People send her pictures of a butterfly and they say, “I got a picture of a monarch,” and then they blast it all over Facebook, Barklow said. Monarchs are stopping in Greenwood now for their fall migration. Groups have been doing a census for years. Information is by college professors for their journals, and K-12 educators use it in math and critical thinking lessons, she said. Businesses use the data to plan outdoor spaces and landscaping. Locally, the information lets experts see what pollinator plants seem to attract the most insects. Barklow said that information can be used to coordinate plantings for next year. About half a dozen people showed up for the census. Barklow was concerned about participation after realizing she put the wrong address on the flyer that advertised the event. Volunteers were handed out clipboards containing papers to record the kind of insects they see and their number and how often they landed on flowers. Then people spread out across the greenspace. About 75% of the greenspace is filled with native plants, Barklow said. She hovered in a patch of tithonia, a non-native plant with bright orange flowers that attracts monarch butterflies. Barklow logged a paper wasp, an insect that eats butterflies, which lurked in one of the butterfly attractors. She pointed out a caterpillar on a milkweed branch. Amy Reese checked off one insect after another. She pointed out butterflies, one that featured a large thorax. These are male and females insects, but she admitted she had no idea which is which. She also pointed out a green insect that she called a katydid. Soon after, she admitted it might a grasshopper. Keeping track of the insects can be frustrating. Sometimes you can’t tell whether a tiny insect is a bee or a fly, Kathy Watkins said. She would have liked to have seen dragonflies during the census. “They’re on steroids this year.” Watkins focused her attention on a bush of thick, pink flowers. She described them as doubles. Insects have a hard time getting nectar from them. Others, like tithonia, are like “come and get me,” she said. You try to get an accurate count and keep focus, but the insects are all over the place, volunteer Gayle DiChiara said. Papers on the clipboards offered information to help volunteers identify insects, along with advice that DiChiara might have found useful, such as “Don’t overthink it.” Barklow scanned the papers after the count was finished. Most boxes were marked. In one case, marks for bumblebees filled several boxes. “It’s a great thing to do. It’s to help preserve pollinators,” she said. “If we get those numbers out there, that will help us.” People should plant pollinators and be sure they have flowering plants from spring to fall, Barklow said. “If we don’t have pollinators, we won’t have a lot food people enjoy and we won’t have flowers,” she said. “It would be ‘the Festival of No Flowers without pollinators.”
Bug watching can be serious business.