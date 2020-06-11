Windows that were once boarded up at the Golden Chick location on the 72 bypass are no longer covered.
Golden Chick will be reopening two locations in South Carolina. The location in Greenwood is tentatively scheduled to reopen July 20. The other location on Pelham Road in Greenville will reopen July 13.
These Golden Chick restaurants will have a new franchise owner, WTI, which has several Golden Chick restaurants in Texas.
“We have been fortunate that all of our openings have remained on track throughout the pandemic and that our loyal guests keep coming out to support us,” Julia Monter, spokesperson for Golden Chick, said in an email. “We are excited to reopen these two locations in South Carolina and are going to keep pushing forward!”
The location at 1505 Bypass 72 in Greenwood closed in October of 2015 and has been vacant since that time.
Currently, Golden Chick only has two locations in South Carolina, in Spartanburg and Orangeburg.
On the other side of town on the 72 bypass, the parking lot and building of the IHOP is still vacant while the weeds and grass grow tall around it.
“The location has temporarily closed and we look forward to welcoming guests back in soon,” John Burke, CEO of South Carolina Investment XI, Inc., said. South Carolina Investment XI, Inc. is an IHOP franchise owner who operates several IHOPs in South Carolina.
When asked for more clarification on when the restaurant planned to reopen, the Index-Journal received no response.
Earlier this week, the Columbia Free Times reported that an IHOP franchise restaurant in Lexington also owned by Burke’s company gave a similar statement that the location is “a temporary closure.”