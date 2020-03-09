McCORMICK — “Are we better off digging for gold?” one resident asked during the Environmental Protection Agency Barite Hill/Nevada Goldfields public comment hearing.
The crowd laughed, but she might be on to something.
EPA Remedial Project Manager Candice Teichert confirmed that gold is still present on the site. EPA officials reported they will try to use gold found on the site to help fund the cleanup project but it won’t be enough. Funding is still a key issue and this project might not be high on the list.
“This is our plan, will you give us the money,” said Nestor Young, an official with the EPA, explaining how the funding process works. “We are competing with other sites around the country.”
Young explained that the EPA panel in Washington, D.C. will look at several criteria when determining where to place this project on the list. He reported that there are 50-60 sites currently awaiting funding.
One way to help fund the plan would be to develop part of the 700-acre site that is unaffected.
“Find a developer,” Young said. “We will work with them.”
Some residents asked about water safety, especially at Hall Creek.
“We don’t have any data to suggest that your drinking water has been impacted by this site,” Teichert said.
The plan calls for the installation of a barrier to redirect groundwater away from the contaminated rock near the main pit, according to the EPA plan document. The plan also calls for capping of waste rock and the floor of the pit lake as well as treating surface water.
The EPA will summarize all of the comments and provide a response as part of materials that will be presented to the EPA’s selection panel.