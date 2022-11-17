Nonprofit organizations in Greenwood are battling inflation, food insecurity and high costs by going cold turkey this holiday season.
Literally.
It took just 10 minutes for 100 frozen turkeys to fly off the back of a truck outside the old Farmers Market behind the Greenwood Civic Center on Wednesday as the Neil “Gobbler” Cost (Greenwood) Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation distributed the birds among eight area nonprofits.
The NWTF chapter has donated turkeys for the past 20 years to help address food insecurity in Greenwood, especially during the holidays.
“Thanksgiving is a wonderful time of year for families to come together and enjoy a wonderful meal to celebrate their many blessings; however, some families are not as fortunate,” said Dennis Waters, who helped organize donation efforts for the Greenwood chapter of the NWTF.
Waters thanked Publix for helping organize the purchasing of the turkeys, and also NWTF supporters who bought fundraiser tickets and attended banquets in the past to help the organization give back to the community.
“This year has been really tough with the recession, high inflation and turkey shortages, but we were able to come up with the funds to purchase the turkeys and keep the tradition going,” Waters said.
This year puts the chapter at more than 29,000 pounds of turkeys donated since the start of the program. Organizations receiving donations were Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, Faith Home, Meg’s House, The Pathway House, the Food Bank of Greenwood County, The Salvation Army, Greenwood Place and Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.
William Martin with The Salvation Army received 20 turkeys.
“I think it’s a wonderful program,” Martin said. “You have a lot of people who don’t have anything, and we’re reaching out to help them.”
Tim Wines, director of operations at Connie Maxwell, said receiving the turkeys is important for the children. The turkeys will feed eight children in each of the 10 cottages.
“They stay through the holidays, and through Thanksgiving, and serve meals in the cottages,” Wines said.
E.J. Speed, operations officer for The Pathway House, received nine turkeys to feed the men and women at the shelter.
“It means the world,” Speed said. “It’s going to help the guys out big time. We’re definitely going to be cooking a couple of these.”
Aaron Merritt, a supervisor at Faith Home, said “it’s wonderful to get the turkeys to feed the residents and staff.” He took 16 birds.
“It’s a blessing to get them,” Merritt said. “We’re probably going to have around 300 people for Thanksgiving. That’s all four campuses.”
Andrea White, executive director of the Food Bank of Greenwood County, got 19 turkeys that the organization will give to families in need.
“It is tremendous for us as an organization because of the cost of food,” White said. “We have so many families that are in need. Being able to get this for them is tremendous.”
Candace Timmerman, director of housing programs for Meg’s House, got 17 turkeys. Meg’s House plans to share the turkeys with families in the transitional housing program for domestic violence victims and with women in the emergency shelter.
“It’s just a wonderful thing we can do in partnership with (the turkey federation) to let those in our programs know that we are thinking about them and just to share with them,” Timmerman said. “We hope it will bring some happiness to them.”
The Greenwood chapter of the NWTF works not only on a national and state level for wildlife conservation and protecting hunting heritage, but also gives back to the community by hosting Jakes events for youths, Wheelin’ Sportsman events for the disabled, Women in the Outdoors and sponsoring Venison for the Hungry in the Lakelands.
The Greenwood chapter’s Hunting Heritage Banquet is Dec. 8 at Piedmont Tech’s Medford Center.