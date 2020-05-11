A Facebook message from a local supporter who worked at Verizon Wireless came right on time for Jamar “Hoot” Crawford and his nonprofit, Next Level Lifestyles. The message led to TCC Gives — a corporate giving initiative that operates through a percentage of profits from the nationwide Verizon retailer, TCC, and additional fundraising projects — awarding Next Level Lifestyles a $2,000 grant.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to support organizations like Next Level Lifestyles in furthering their mission to support youth in training for athletics and life beyond graduation,” Julie Moorehead, executive director of TCC Gives, said. “Jamar Crawford is a shining example of a community leader who is finding innovative ways to give back, and through our Community Grants donation, we hope he’s able to positively impact more lives in Greenwood.”
Crawford used the grant to pay rent and bills for both Next Level Lifestyles facilities. Right before Gov. Henry McMaster shut down all the gyms across the state, he had acquired his second facility, which is located beside his original one. He did not know how the organization would fund both of the facilities, especially since it costs more than $2,500 a month to run both of them. He said the timing of the grant was perfect.
“It was nothing but God sent,” he said. “I tell my kids all the time, when you do right, and you treat people right, everything will be alright so you don’t have to worry because he’ll always be on time.”
Next Level Lifestyles is doing its best to contribute to the community and remain financially sound during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization hosted a fundraiser the first weekend of May and had plates of food for sale. The organization is also taking donations to help during this unprecedented time.
Next Level Lifestyles has not stopped contributing and interacting with the community it serves; instead, the organization has turned things over to online. Crawford said he is sending out workouts for 70 to 80 kids from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
The kids have to send him filmed video tutorials of the workouts he initially sent so he knows that they are actually doing them and that they are using correct form when doing them.
As restrictions ordered by McMaster lessen, Crawford and a couple of the kids who work out at Next Level Lifestyles have been cycling three days each week — at a distance. They reached their goal of biking 100 miles this past Monday. As parks begin to slowly reopen, he plans on doing cone drills and other outside workouts with kids every Sunday.
“It’s been a task, but I’m making sure I keep these kids active,” he said. “I’m trying to curate different things to make sure I’m not losing them.”