Two young men — 16-year-old Jaden Coleman and 17-year-old Drayton Black — were honored inside Saluda High School’s gymnasium on Saturday before being laid to rest.
The two teenagers died Monday after a wreck that also injured Jaden’s brother, Kadius. Kadius underwent surgery on Wednesday.
Vehicles packed Saluda High School’s parking lot for Drayton’s 11 a.m. funeral service. At the Black family’s request, the Index-Journal and other media did not attend his service.
The Coleman family notified the Saluda County School District that they would allow media outlets to attend Jaden’s funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Jaden’s friends, supporters, teachers and fellow Saluda High School students filled the stands inside the gymnasium. Jaden’s family and closest friends sat in chairs placed in the middle of the gymnasium, directly in front of Jaden’s casket.
Kadius, who was also Jaden’s closest friend, sat in a wheelchair in the front row next to his father, Casey Coleman, and his mother, Cheryl Jenkins.
“God saved that young man,” Minister Chris Bosket said. “That young man is a testimony for us that God is still merciful and God is still good.”
Kadius was one of the last people to see his brother alive, and he was the last person to see Jaden before his casket was closed.
“God is good. You will meet your brother again. You will see him again, I promise you that,” Bosket said. “Y’all going to get through this because y’all got a church praying for you, y’all got the community praying for you.”
Minister Yvonne Bethel sang “I give myself away” and “I pray that we all be ready” during the service.
“We don’t know when God is coming, but one thing we know for sure is, he’s coming,” she said.
Pastor Trey Shealy spoke about coaching Jaden in recreational basketball and witnessing him be dominant on the football field.
Jaden and Kadius played for Saluda’s recent state championship-winning football team, while Drayton played baseball.
“He (Jaden) could do a lot of things, he had potential,” Shealy said.
One thing Shealy loved that Jaden could do was light up any room he walked in with his “unique spirit” and personality.
Jaden’s unique spirit was felt throughout the gymnasium, so much, that Elder Marcus Long thanked God for Jaden because “he brought so many souls here today.”
Long assured everyone that “it’s not over yet, for we have hope that goes beyond the grave.”
“Amen’s” were said all around the gymnasium.
“He left right on time,” Long said. “You only have a small amount of time in this life, and only what you do for Christ will last.”
Immediately after the service, all the Saluda High School students in attendance were asked to line up and pay their respects to Kadius and the Coleman family.