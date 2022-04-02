MCCORMICK — A dream that was years in the making is now a reality, as McCormick County's new emergency services facility allows for shared resources and collaboration under one roof.
The new facility had its grand opening this week, with officials offering tours of the 10,000-square-foot building on South Mine Street. The facility houses emergency management, the county's emergency operations center, fire supports services, 911 dispatch and the county coroner's office and morgue.
"Having everything under one roof, and in one facility, makes coordination and cooperation a lot better," Emergency Services Director Chris Doolittle said.
It allows for several emergency response teams to bounce ideas off each other and have a quicker response whenever there is an emergency, he said.
"It gives us the ability to collaborate a lot easier," Doolittle said. "It gives us the ability to learn and grow from each other. Having all of this under one facility for McCormick County is huge."
Sharing resources reduces infrastructure costs for each department, he said.
Doolittle said his teams can work on problem solving when issues arise related to how a call was dispatched. Did they send the right resources, and did the coordination go right with the dispatch plan? These are just two of the benefits of the county's new emergency response nerve center.
"We all work together on that and are able to quickly come up with a solution that meets the needs of our response," Doolittle said. "From the emergency management standpoint, our responsibility, under state and federal regulation, is that, as emergency management, we have to write the county's emergency operations plan. We have to provide facilities for emergency management to take place in the event of a large disaster. Having communications here with us, with the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) right here with us, brings all that together."
The new facility replaces an outdated, much-smaller building that opened in the early 1970s. Public safety workers occupy the new headquarters 24 hours a day and seven days a week. There is even a walkup triage area for medical attention around the clock.
Emergency Services has many people who come to get blood pressure checks or learn how to use a glucometer, among other things.
"They come here, and we try to educate them," Doolittle said. "We've built a lot of things in to hopefully help our citizens. We have fishermen come up with hooks in their hands. We've had folks walk up with objects sticking out of their body that they fell on, or whatever their case might be."
Doolittle said that, as a past director of 911 dispatch, he has the knowledge to "bridge the gap" with the current 911 director. That director, Endia White, said she's grateful to have the new facility.
"We come from a place where we were just in one little room," she said. "Now we are able to expand and grow. We have a place where we can do training. We're able to implement new programs, because we have better equipment. This building has even allowed us to staff more."
Maybe the biggest advantage, White said, is there won't be "communication breaks."
"We can always have the director come over here," White said. "The department heads can all be on one page. We're not having to call and patch and tackle radio traffic to do that. We're all here together, so there is no miscommunication."
The project was partly funded using nearly $1.39 million in capital project sales tax funds. The remaining amount will be paid through a general obligation bond.
"Due to the growth within our community, EMS is one of the most vital resources our community can have," McCormick County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Charlotte Tallent said.
"Now they have a facility where they can perform comprehensive services in a more updated facility to handle all of the technology," Tallent said. "This was a very, very vital and important resource that we needed to update immediately, with our growth, especially in Savannah Lakes."
The project was part of the 2017 capital project sales tax — the second project on a list of eight.
"This is a great milestone for the community," Tallent said.
County Council Chairman Charles Jennings said "another milestone has taken place in McCormick County."
"This building is state of the art," Jennings said. "If we were to walk back in history, when we were trying to build that first building (in 1971), we were selling hot dogs, popcorn and chicken. But this time, we passed a one-cent sales tax. That's what was able to build this building — a building that will last for another 50 to 75 years. I can't thank the citizens enough for supporting that one-cent sales tax. That's why we can continue to provide quality services here in McCormick County."
He said that if the county continues to work together, it will continue to make progress.
"We're going to be able to continue to enhance the quality of life for all citizens in McCormick County," Jennings said.
State Rep. Anne Parks said, "God has smiled on McCormick County."
"It should make everybody in the town proud — proud to see the progress that's being made here every day," she said. "With this beautiful building and state-of-the-art equipment, you couldn't ask for anything more."
County Council Vice Chairman Bernard Hamby said that 24 years ago, when he first got into office, he met with a previous Emergency Services director and saw the old building where they were operating.
"Basically, if you shut the door, the windows would rattle," he said. "One thing I remember is, in becoming a fireman, the training room was connected to the offices and to the bathroom. So, I vividly remember, on many occasions, how you could lose your focus in the classroom depending on who used the bathroom. That's the situation these folks have trained in for many years and have worked out of, saving our lives and responding to all the different emergencies. Nothing in my career makes me any prouder than what we have here."
He said working under one roof means the services will be able to work more efficiently and effectively.
"It's taken a whole county to make something of this magnitude happen," Hamby said. "I actually had to pinch myself. This is a dream come true."
County Administrator Columbus Stephens said the transition from the old to new facility was "a difficult task," but everyone rallied together to make it happen.
"We always talk about visionaries," Stephens said. "No matter how many different opinions you have, God provides the vision — and he provides the provision."
Stephens said that when he first took the job, he heard council members talk about how poor the county was. The county once had the highest poverty rate in South Carolina, but now it ranks as the 22nd poorest of 46 counties.
"I'm an acronym person," Stephens said. "Progressively, objectively obtaining resources (POOR). You don't hear us talk about 'poor McCormick' anymore."