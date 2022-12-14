Greenwood Metropolitan District passed a series of rate changes Wednesday, a mix of increases, decreases and new fee structures that GMD Commission Chairman Tim Burke said are intended to "level the playing field" for residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Everything has gotten more expensive lately. Water and sewer services are no different.
Greenwood Metropolitan District adjusted its fee schedule on Wednesday, raising some, lowering others and adding new fees entirely. The changes take effect Jan. 1.
GMD Commission Chairperson Tim Burke said the overall increase is small, but the changes are intended to clarify the fee schedule.
“The intent here is to level the playing field so that you pay for what you use,” he said.
The basic sewer service charge base rates have all increased in proportion to water meter sizes. Most residential customers have a 5/8” or 3/4” water meter, and their base rate has increased 32 cents — from $16.79 monthly to $17.11.
The largest fee increase is in the impact fee. The impact fee is a one-time charge intended to recover part of the costs associated with expanding utility service. The current impact fee is $1,300, but effective Jan. 1 it will rise to $1,600 per “residential equivalent unit,” or a unit that has 300 gallons per day discharge to treatment plants.
Burke said this increase is in response to increasing costs of materials, labor and the cost to run GMD’s equipment. The utility has cut personnel to try and reduce costs, but the cost of running the wastewater system continues to climb.
In a report published at Wednesday’s meeting, Willdan Financial Services reported that the $1,600 fee covers only about 48% of the applicable cost of expanding sewer services per REU.
The Willdan report called the fee “signficantly below” the actual cost, and anticipated an increase of $50 per REU for five years, resulting in an eventual fee of $1,800 per REU.
As GMD’s customer base continues to grow and the cost of new and expanded wastewater facilities continues to rise, the report said “it would be prudent” for GMD to seriously consider bringing the impact fees closer to the actual cost per REU — $3,318, by Willdan’s reporting.
“It’s challenging. Every day is challenging, but we’ve got streamlined the best we can,” he said.
Some new fees, including the allocated capacity charge, sewer viability charge and additional excessive use charge break down fees into different customer classes: Commercial, industrial and residential. Currently those different classes have identical rates across classes. The schedule also includes new inspection fees for low-pressure pump systems, re-inspection fees for certain cases and a fee for video inspections.
