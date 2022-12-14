GMD rates 01
Buy Now

Greenwood Metropolitan District passed a series of rate changes Wednesday, a mix of increases, decreases and new fee structures that GMD Commission Chairman Tim Burke said are intended to "level the playing field" for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Everything has gotten more expensive lately. Water and sewer services are no different.

Greenwood Metropolitan District adjusted its fee schedule on Wednesday, raising some, lowering others and adding new fees entirely. The changes take effect Jan. 1.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags