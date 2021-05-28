Dixie High School’s valedictorian Makinsie Ware’s graduation speech began with a reference to a country song.
“Whenever I think of Dixie High School, the Hank Williams Jr. song ‘If Heaven Ain’t a Lot Like Dixie’ starts to run through my head,” Ware said.
She can’t compare heaven to Dixie, she said, but put her own spin on the title with “If College Ain’t a Lot Like Dixie.”
Sixty-nine students graduated from the school on Friday evening at Erskine College.
“There’s no better school on earth than Dixie High School and I cannot imagine the last four years happening anywhere else,” Ware said, adding she’s made irreplaceable memories, friendships and learned lessons “that will last a lifetime.”
She recalled pandemic memories, but said the memory of the pandemic does not outside the seniors’ experiences at Dixie.
Salutatorian Amanda Graber and students Mauryn Campbell and Samuel Parnell also delivered speeches during the graduation.
After the students received their diplomas, Principal Paul Prescott presented two awards.
Senior Justin Anderson is the 2021 winner of the J.S. Strong Senior Award, which is presented each year to a senior “who goes above and beyond in their contributions to school culture,” Prescott said.
Integrity, character, work ethic, perseverance, respect, service and scholastic achievement are virtues the award is based on.
Teacher Elizabeth Crocker was named teacher of the year during the ceremony.
Following the awards, a high school rite of passage was performed. The students turned their tassels, and sang the school’s alma mater, beginning “Glorious Dixie!”