At Greenwood SC Chamber’s Morning Blend program Thursday, Superintendent Rex Ward said he and Greenwood County School District 52 will be letting the political dust settle between Gov. Henry McMaster and state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman before school reopening plans are finalized.
“I don’t know how this is going to fall,” he said. “I’m concerned about keeping employees and students safe.”
Ward and Steve Glenn, Greenwood County School District 50 superintendent, both said they have lost sleep over figuring out reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.
Both superintendents shared reopening plans to stakeholders and employees, but McMaster’s press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. changed everything. The governor told all school districts to submit a plan to Spearman by Friday that gives parents an option to send their child to school for five days of traditional face-to-face instruction a week or participate in a virtual option.
“Sometimes you have this great plan that you work on for weeks,” Ward said. “We had it where we wanted it until about 11:30 a.m. yesterday.”
Ward discussed how the district wanted to implement a hybrid model that would have included A/B days and blended face-to-face and online learning. Glenn and District 50 planned to roll out a similar plan, but it would have used a cohort model and A/B days would only be put in place if the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Greenwood County as having a medium or high spread of COVID-19 cases.
With the governor’s announcement Wednesday, both district’s plans would fail if submitted as is on Friday.
Ward said he agreed with the governor in terms of having children physically in school, but the issue he found with McMaster’s mandate is that he can’t create social distancing with all the students at school at one time. He added how classrooms are typically 800 square feet, so social distancing 25 to 30 children in a classroom would be impossible.
“We want to do what’s in the best interest of the student and the employee to keep them healthy and safe,” he said.
Glenn queried attendees at the program on whether they had a magic bullet or not because he guaranteed that whatever decision the district makes in regards to reopening schools is going to be wrong to somebody. He added how people still blame him for closing down schools, but in actuality, McMaster ordered the closure of schools in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We went with A/B like we planned because we felt that was best for our kids,” he said. “Number one is our students and number two is our staff.”
Based on parents’ comments during Glenn’s virtual town hall Tuesday on Facebook Live, he said a lot of parents are leaning toward eLearning for next year. He promised that the district will be better at virtual instruction than last year.
“Stay with us please,” he said, “Let us have a shot at it if you’re going virtual.”
Another thing McMaster proposed Wednesday was that school districts move back their start dates to Sept. 8 — the day after Labor Day. Ward said he isn’t in favor of moving the start date to Sept. 8 because the district will be transitioning to a modified calendar for the 2021-22 school year and pushing the date back would extend school by three weeks this year. He added how LEAP days have to be put in place before school begins.
“We got some ground to make up,” he said. “We do have to get students in the building, but in a safe manner.”
Greenwood CPW Commissioner Art Bush asked both superintendents about implementing a school schedule that would split students and teachers up by shifts. Glenn said he did not know how to pull something like that off at this point and that he could not force a kid to come to a second shift. Ward said that’s an option he and the district have not considered, but will be a good talking point at the next principals meeting.
An attendee asked another question concerning busing, and Glenn said if Spearman wins in Columbia then capacity will be at 55%, but if McMaster’s mandate continues as is then buses will be at full capacity.
“They’re both holding sticks and we’re going to see who wins,” he said.
Laura Hudson, Uptown Greenwood manager, asked Glenn about parents initially permitting their child to attend face-to-face instruction but then switching to virtual later on in case COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the county. Glenn said that parents can switch their children over anytime and that the numbers on the district’s survey are going to be huge in how they handle reopening schools.
“Please go back on a please fill out that survey,” he said.
Another attendee asked both superintendents about teachers who have health issues choosing to teach virtually over face-to-face instruction, and if they will have first dibs. Ward said District 52 is going to have to look at those teachers who are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and their prior medical conditions, before determining if they will instruct virtually or face-to-face. Glenn said District 50 wants the best teachers virtually, and health issues will not be the sole reason for a teacher being selected to teach online versus face-to-face.
“I want the very best teachers for your child every single day,” he said. “A majority of District 50 teachers want them back face-to-face.”