Students with the GLEAMNS Youth Leadership Program dropped off gift bags Wednesday for the residents at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
The bags contained snacks, clothing items, toiletry items and custom appreciation notes from each of the students involved.
“It’s just a way for us to give back to our community, especially our elderly community,” said Barbara Sanders, a mentor and one of the program’s leaders.
She was joined by another mentor, Geneva Patterson, along with students Jervoriea Smith, Zyesha Martin, Jaemyioust Clark, Aniyah Brown and My’Ashia Dean. For the students, the program provides after-school tutoring, along with lessons in leadership and character building. They’ve been on field trips, and during the summer took part in a summer work-study program.
Clark said he took an aptitude test and showed an interest in computers, so he worked alongside Smith with a technician at GLEAMNS. Martin, now a freshman at Lander University, said the program provides a good basis for students as they get ready to head to college.
Brown, who has been in the program for nearly two years, worked with preschool students in GLEAMNS programs as a mentor during the summer.
“They’ve taught me a lot about life,” Brown said.
RN Terri McClain at Hospice and Palliative Care was there to accept the gift bags and said she was sure the residents would love receiving such kind gifts.