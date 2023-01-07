A nonprofit community action agency serving seven area counties, plus additional ones, is rebranding.
GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission Inc., headquartered in Greenwood, is unveiling its new logo, as the 58th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s declaration of a “War on Poverty” approaches.
GLEAMNS Chief Executive Officer Shunna V. Jeter explains why GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission Inc. is giving a fresh look to what this Lakelands community action agency is all about: helping families maintain self-sufficiency.
“Friday, we were on the eve of the anniversary of Lyndon B. Johnson’s declaration of the ‘War on Poverty’,” Jeter said. “Out of that came the Economic Opportunity Act, which created community action agencies such as GLEAMNS. Our very existence is tied to this. ... In addition to that, President Johnson had advisers guiding him through this time in our nation’s history. One such adviser was Greenwood County’s beloved son, Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, to whom GLEAMNS has dedicated a historical preservation site.”
GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission Inc. was chartered as a private, nonprofit in 1966, under the authority of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964.
This act was federal legislation establishing programs aimed at facilitating education, health, employment, and general welfare for impoverished Americans.
It was signed into law in August 1964 by Johnson as one of the landmarks of his War on Poverty and Great Society domestic programs.
The legislation provides the platform for many programs still in existence, such as Medicare, Medicaid, Head Start, expanded Social Security and food stamps or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
GLEAMNS runs a number of programs for low-income people and families in Greenwood, Laurens, Edgefield, Abbeville, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties. Its acronym reflects its seven core counties, but it also serves seven additional ones, Jeter said. They are Lexington, Richland, Anderson, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and Cherokee.
GLEAMNS’ programs help with paying utility bills, overcoming barriers to employment, protecting homes from the elements, child development, family support services and more.
“However, GLEAMNS does not have programs to help with medical needs or medication,” Jeter said. “But we can refer those we serve to community partners who do.”
GLEAMNS board of commissioners chairperson Betty Boles of Greenwood and commissioner Jacqueline Rhinehart of Saluda say GLEAMNS’ emphasis is helping eligible low-income families attain education, employment and self-sufficiency.
Rhinehart describes it as “a holistic approach.”
“One thing I was first impressed about with GLEAMNS is that if a child comes to Head Start and there is a medical or dental problem or behavior problem, attention is paid to that,” Rhinehart said.
Boles said GLEAMNS is one of the largest community action agencies in South Carolina.
In colors of green and gold, signifying prosperity, the new GLEAMNS logo depicts a set of hands symbolizing the “hand-up” to those served.
“Our entire mission is developing self-sufficiency for low-income children and families,” Jeter said. “These are some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”
Jeter said each of the agency’s programs have specific eligibility and income guidelines. Looking at 2022 federal poverty guidelines, for a family or household of four people, eligibility (for child development and family support services) through Head Start, that’s a $27,750 annual income, she said. Such a family is considered to be at 100% poverty level.
“For our Community Services Block Grant program and our Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, families can make a little bit more, but not a lot, especially considering current inflation and what has happened with our housing and rental markets,” Jeter added.
Those programs help with emergency rental and utility assistance and the Community Services Block Grant program also has a youth leadership component. “We focus on homework enrichment, tutoring and character,” she said.
Many served through GLEAMNS are employed full-time, Jeter said, noting people are surprised to learn that.
“From transportation to education, to obtaining employment that pays a livable wage, what we find here at GLEAMNS is a substantial portion of those we served are ‘employed into poverty,’” Jeter said.
“Often, there’s not enough money to make ends meet,” Jeter said. “But we see people who are now successful after opportunities through our programming. ... For example, in our Head Start program, we were working with a single mom who was having difficulty maintaining income, in part from relying on others for transportation.”
Jeter said through another program in the Community Services Block Grant, GLEAMNS was able to help a mother obtain her driver’s license and help her buy her first new vehicle.
“That mom has not had a concern about maintaining employment or transportation since. Sometimes, barriers are as simple as getting a driver’s license.”
Different color tones and sizes of people in the rebranded GLEAMNS logo reflect diversity and an umbrella denotes the many services and programs the nonprofit provides. Accompanying the new symbol is the GLEAMNS motto: “People Helping People.”
“We have a mantra here of ‘No wrong door,’ Jeter said. “Regardless of which program a families enters under our umbrella, we are going to conduct a full assessment of needs and causes of poverty within that household. If that family may benefit from an additional GLEAMNS service, we want to get that family referred.”
Learn more at gleamnshrc.org.