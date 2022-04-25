GLEAMNS is on the front lines of the war on poverty.
That’s their mission — the GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission was founded in 1966 in response to President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “war on poverty.” As a community action agency serving the Lakelands, Director of Community Services Marcella Kennedy said they have a clear mission.
“Community action changes people’s lives and improves communities,” she said. “It’s eliminating poverty in the midst of plenty. The U.S. is the richest country in the world, but there are still people suffering.”
Kennedy said people might associate GLEAMNS with the early childhood development program Early Head Start, or the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historic Preservation Site. But the staff that works in community services help connect people in poverty with state and federal government programs to help with utility, rental and mortgage payments, drivers education, installing air conditioners for those without them and helping people pursue an education.
“We’re out here, we exist and we want to help you,” Kennedy said. “We’re people helping people, and we try not to put any stigma on it. It’s not just the poor needing help; I could lose my job and be on the other side of the table.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to transform how they provide these services, prompting them to revamp how they work in the office and provide more services paid for using the federal dollars coming in for pandemic relief. But now they’re ready to have face-to-face time with the people they help.
GLEAMNS is hosting a Community Action Day event, bringing together nonprofits and community service groups throughout Greenwood. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20 at the James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College, 609 Emerald Road S.
There will be tables with staff offering help navigating mental health resources and all GLEAMNS programs, along with representatives from Beyond Abuse, the local United Way, adult education services, Meg’s House, the Food Bank of Greenwood County, Self Regional Medical Center, Cornerstone, local utilities and other groups.
GLEAMNS Assistant Community Services Program Director Zsaquez Flucker asked Greenwood City Council for a proclamation recognizing their work and naming May Community Action Month. Mayor Brandon Smith thanked the GLEAMNS staff for their work, and after reading the city’s proclamation out loud said he was looking forward to the event May 20.
“All these agencies are going to be at Community Action Day,” Kennedy said. “Our role is to get out there and network, to let people know we exist and we can help.”
The Community Action Day event will also offer door prize drawings, health screenings, job resources and food vendors. While the staff of GLEAMNS works with people daily to help them through difficult times, Kennedy said this event is one of the ways the group is connecting with other service providers to offer more complete help for people facing poverty.
“We’re fighting the war on poverty, that’s where community action came from,” she said. “It came from President LBJ and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.”