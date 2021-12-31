After losing everything in a fire, a family has seen tremendous goodwill from the Lakelands.
Kimberly and Brandon Rowe and their two children, 13-year-old Brianna and 10-year-old Randy, lost everything but the clothes they were wearing, in a fire that engulfed their home Nov. 18.
Through community support and donations, they’ve been able to get furniture and household items for their new mobile home, as well as Christmas gifts, clothing and food.
“We lost everything,” Kimberly said.
The Thursday evening electrical fire happened when Kimberly was at work and her family was in bed.
“My kids were asleep and my husband smelled smoke and he walked in there and the living room was on fire,” Kimberly said.
“He got them out and by the time he took them to my mother’s, which is next door, the whole house was engulfed.”
The family lost a cat, bearded dragon and hamster in the fire.
The area has been cleaned and the new mobile home has been delivered, but it will be a while until the Rowes can move in. The electrical components have to be finished, the underpinning and porches have to be secured and the home has to be inspected. Because of the rain and because the previous home had to be removed, Kimberly said the area is a “muddy mess” right now.
The community has been helpful, she said, first by donating clothes.
“We got beaucoup clothes and shoes,” she said.
Someone donated a couch and sofa, and another has donated gravel. They’ve also received gift cards, money and household things like a microwave and pots and pans.
“We’re just so grateful and thankful for all the prayers and help and everything everyone has done and continues to do for us,” Kimberly said.
She added she’s grateful for those who helped donate things for the kids’ Christmas.
She mentioned donations and help from Hodges Elementary, Rhonda Powell, Jimmy Evans and John McCravy and Sherri Lewis as a few examples.
McCravy and Lewis have coordinated things the Rowes need.
“We’re very pleased and amazed at the people who are stepping up to help this family,” McCravy said. “They are a very hardworking family and deserving people who had that unfortunate accident where their whole mobile home was destroyed.”
The family still needs a washer and dryer and dressers for their new home.
Those wishing to help can contact Kimberly at 864-538-9481 or the McCravy Newlon Sturkie and Clardy Law Firm at 864-388-9100.